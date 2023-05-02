In the last few weeks, I have found myself at birthday parties, block parties and picnics at the park. So this week, I wanted to make a dip/spread that would be perfect for crackers, sandwiches, crusty bread, charcuterie and all the vegetables you can think of. This creamy, red chile-spiked caramelized onion dip is even good with apples, and I also found myself smearing some on a piece of hot smoked salmon.

The secret to a good caramelized onion dip is all about the onions. After around 15 minutes of cooking, the onions will change to a light caramel color. It’s only natural to think you have reached your cooking destination and turn off the heat. But let me assure you, there is far more caramelization to be had. There are many shades of caramelized onions, just like there are many shades of butter turning brown, and all of them mean various degrees of (heavenly) depth of flavor. As your onions continue to turn deeper shades of brown (at the lowest heat your stove will allow), you’ll also notice they lose more water and take up less space in the pot, until at last you have a small amount of deeply caramelized onions packed with sweet and savory flavor.

The next step is adding High Desert Herbs (stokli.com) or herbes de Provence, some red chile, sour cream and a brick of softened cream cheese. You’ll notice the recipe calls for a specific order for mixing everything together. This is so you don’t have any little lumps of cream cheese suspended in the dip, which isn’t too big of a deal since it doesn’t affect the flavor, but it does alter the final texture and appearance.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

Recommended for you