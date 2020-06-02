These sweet little pancakes are so perfectly tasty and fluffy. They require no flour. They are loaded with all the nutrient-dense goodness a sweet potato brings (high-fiber; low-glycemic; vitamins A, B, C; etc.). To be honest, you don’t even need a recipe to make them.
I’ve been reminded lately about the joy of simplicity in cooking. There are certain combinations of flavors that are magic when we let them come together and shine without messing around with them too much — crusty bread and butter, watermelon and sea salt, coconut and ginger, salt and peppered steak, fresh tomato and basil. Here the magic combination is sweet potato, cinnamon and egg.
I am including a recipe here, but don’t feel bound to it. When we roast whole sweet potatoes for dinner, I always roast extra. It’s so easy to throw diced sweet potatoes onto salads or, in this case, it takes about a minute to mash them with some eggs and a pinch of cinnamon for pancakes. How you cook the sweet potatoes is also up to you. You can roast them whole or, to save even more time, dice and steam them in a steamer basket over simmering water. The eggs bind them together and don’t have to be measured exactly. The general rule I keep in mind is around three eggs to each large sweet potato. You can top them with whatever you love to top on pancakes: maple syrup, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, etc.
Sweet Potato Pancakes
Makes: Around 6-10 pancakes, depending on size; time: 5 minutes, if sweet potatoes are already cooked
2 large sweet potatoes, baked or steamed, and cooled
6 eggs
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon sea salt
butter for cooking pancakes
Preparation: Heat a seasoned cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat.
In a medium bowl, mash sweet potatoes with a fork. Stir in eggs, cinnamon and salt until incorporated into a “batter.”
Place a small nub of butter in the pan, and once it’s sizzling, spoon some batter into the pan, gently patting it to form a round pancake (whatever size you want). Let cook a few minutes until golden brown, flip it with a spatula and cook the other side for a few minutes. Repeat until all pancakes are cooked.
In my house, people eat pancakes as they come off the stove, often keeping their eye on the skillet to claim which ones look the best to them. But if you’d like to serve them all at once, just place cooked pancakes on a sheet pan and keep in a warm oven until all of them are ready for serving.
Top with your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.