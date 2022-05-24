When it comes to backyard barbecues, grilling space quickly becomes valuable real estate. This happens to me all the time. Our grill, a medium-sized wood pellet grill, looks big until we start adding whatever meats and vegetables we happen to be cooking. Before we know it, there are usually a couple of platters of veggies and sliced and buttered bread sitting next to the grill, waiting for a spot to open up. Even a good-sized grill can fill up fast, so at times when I know the grill will be busy, I like to have something on the menu that doesn’t take up valuable grilling space.
Crispy oven-baked fries accomplishes this while bringing in rave reviews. This is a big deal mostly because my kids take great care in judging anything I make that is attempting to replicate something they love, and most of my attempts fall short for a variety of their expert reasons. At first when I told them I was making french fries, they both scrunched up their noses, and the 5-year-old asked me to prove it, following up with, “Show me the fryer.” When I explained these are tossed with oil and baked in the oven but are just as crispy, they lost interest and shuffled out of the kitchen less than impressed. I’m happy to report their noses have returned to normal, and they have fully embraced oven-baked fries, one of them declaring, “This is actually a real potato!” while gobbling them up. Can you hear me sighing with relief and exhaustion at the same time?
With this little gem of a recipe that won’t let you down, I thought it only made sense to also share two of my favorite dipping sauces to accompany it. While the ketchup and garlic dip are wonderful with the fries, both can be spread, dolloped and drizzled on any number of savory foods on the table.
Crispy Oven-Baked Fries with Two Dips
Makes: 4-6 servings; time: 1½ hours
For the garlic dip:
1 cup creme fraiche
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 large garlic clove, minced
1 lemon zested plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ cup minced chives
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the ketchup:
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 shallot, sliced
1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes
1 6-ounce can tomato paste
¼ cup honey
⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
1½ teaspoon kosher salt
For the fries:
1 teaspoon red chile powder, whatever heat you prefer
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 large russet potatoes, washed, dried and cut into strips
1 tablespoon olive oil
Preparation: To make the garlic dipping sauce, whisk together the creme fraiche, mayo, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, chives, salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to use.
To make the ketchup, in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, add the olive oil. After a minute, add the garlic and shallot, cooking for around 10 minutes until they are fragrant and starting to caramelize.
Add the tomatoes, tomato paste, honey, apple cider vinegar and salt. Let this mixture come to a simmer, and cook over low heat for 15 minutes. Carefully blend the ketchup in a high speed blender and transfer to a heatproof container. Once cooled to room temperature, refrigerate until ready to use.
To make the fries, in a dry blender, blend together the chile powder, garlic powder, sea salt and thyme, and set aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place potato strips in a bowl sitting in the bottom of a clean sink and rinse them with cold water until the water is clear. Now fill the bowl with cold water and let the strips soak in the water for 15 minutes. Drain them and dry them thoroughly with a clean dish towel. Place them in a large bowl, and toss them with the olive oil, half of the seasoning and transfer them to baking sheets lined with parchment paper, making sure no potatoes are overlapping. Bake for 20 minutes, flip all of them over, and bake for an additional 10-15 minutes until they’re crispy. Sprinkle them with more of the seasoning mixture and serve with the ketchup and garlic dip.