Sometimes I wonder if there’s anywhere better to be a food lover than our city.
Santa Fe’s small size compared to bigger metropolis settings means our diverse and thriving culinary scene feels more intimate, more approachable. Spend enough time here as a food lover, and you’ll start to root for the successes of familiar faces and celebrate the return of beloved events.
You get the comfortable joy of seeing a certain grower’s bounty return each spring to the farmers market, as well as the thrill of a local chef making the James Beard Awards shortlist. You get tradition and innovation all at once — and all of springing from the bedrock of New Mexico’s deep, rich culinary traditions.
There are plenty of recent and upcoming reasons to celebrate our abundance. Chief among them is a new must-own cookbook from New Mexico Magazine, which coincides with the storied publication’s 100-year-anniversary.
The New Mexico Magazine Centennial Cookbook features 50 recipes from the archives and from chefs across the state, as well as seasonal essays from New Mexico food experts and writers Lois Ellen Frank, Cheryl Alters Jamison, Levi Romero and The Santa Fe New Mexican‘s Inez Russell Gomez.
“Our cuisine is hot, and we know it,” New Mexico Magazine Managing Editor Molly Boyle, who co-edited the cookbook with The Maverick Cookbook author Lynn Cline, said in a news release. “This cookbook is a testament to how New Mexico’s culinary profile grew over the past 100 years and became such a beloved attribute of our identity as a leisure travel destination.”
The book begins with the basics: time-tested recipes for green and red chile sauces, flour and corn tortillas, sopaipillas and frybread, chicos and frijoles. Then recipes shift to celebrate each season, including a winter holiday section complete with recipes for tamales, empanaditas, natillas and biscochitos. (Recipes are accompanied by gorgeous photos by Douglas Merriam.)
You’ll find Santa Fe-sourced recipes throughout, including The Compound’s apricot gazpacho, Cafe Pasqual’s smoked trout hash, and The Shed’s posole. Drinks and desserts find a home here, too, alongside everything from an elevated osso buco to the humble Frito pie.
A few years ago, I got to see Santa Fe in a whole new light during a guided session from Food Tour New Mexico, the food tour company founded by Santa Fe native Nicholas Peña in 2011. These tours (offered locally and in Albuquerque) blend history, architecture and food and drink into unforgettable culinary adventures.
So I was thrilled to see the company receive national recognition as No. 6 on USA Today‘s Readers’ Choice Awards list of top 10 food tour companies.
The USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards celebrate outstanding travel destinations and experiences across the country, letting the public cast votes on a curated set of nominees.
Learn more (and book a tour!) at foodtournewmexico.com. It’s a great activity for visitors, but even locals will find a lot of joy in these tours, and maybe even learn a few things along the way.
Wine & Chile Fiesta returning
Finally, I looked ahead to one of my favorite events of the year: the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, which offers a dizzying lineup of tastings, seminars, meals and cooking demonstrations from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1.
“Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta is a draw because of all of the incredible talent who participate each year,” Executive Director Mary Hallahan said. “We have over 60 local restaurants involved in the Fiesta and more than 90 world-class wineries which all help to highlight Santa Fe as a world-class culinary destination.”
There’s nothing like the experience of the Grand Tasting (this year, on Sept. 30) under the big white tents that spring up on Magers Field for the occasion, where a global selection of wines are poured and dozens of Santa Fe’s restaurants offer tasting-sized creations. But there are plenty of other events worth exploring, too.
Hallahan noted the new Phenomenal Femmes Luncheon on Sept. 27, which features an all-female lineup of chefs, wine educators and sommeliers. The panel discussion will be complemented with a four-course lunch with wine pairings.
An overwhelmingly popular event from last year, Chile Friday, returns this year Sept. 29. The walk-around event will feature bites from more than 20 Santa Fe restaurants featuring New Mexico chile as well as margaritas and local craft beer.
This year’s opening week of sales was record-breaking, Hallahan said, and some events are already sold out. See the full schedule and snag your tickets now at santafewineandchile.org. I can’t think of a better time to raise a glass to all the food-and-drink magic our city and state have to offer.