Orange bundt cake with fresh berries

Summertime and its casual living calls for things that are simple, wholesome and fresh, and this Bundt cake meets that criteria. To make it, I took my best recipe for a moist pound cake with a beautiful crumb, flavored it with vanilla and orange (think of a creamsicle), added a layer of fresh raspberries and blueberries, and topped it with a sweet orange glaze. These components just about guarantee it’ll be good, and it is — everyone who tried it gave it two thumbs up. Serve it with whipped cream or a berry sauce, and you’ve got a classic summer dessert — pretty to look at and delightful to eat.
The recipe is straightforward and easy to follow, just be sure to use room-temperature ingredients and avoid overfilling the pan and overbaking the cake. For a mild orange-vanilla flavor, use two tablespoons of orange juice concentrate in the cake batter; increase it up to, but not more than, three tablespoons for a more pronounced flavor. Don’t like orange? Replace the concentrate with up to a half teaspoon of almond extract in the batter and a teaspoon of vanilla extract in the glaze.
Orange Bundt with Fresh Berries
Total time: 2 hours
Adjusted for altitudes of 7,000 feet and above. Make in a 6-cup non-stick Bundt or loaf pan.
For the cake:
1 generous cup mixture of fresh raspberries and blueberries
1 tablespoon seedless raspberry jam, optional
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
2 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, preferably Baker’s
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking powder
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2-3 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, thawed
3 large eggs, room temperature
2 tablespoons milk, room temperature
1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons unbleached flour, spoon and level
For the glaze:
1-2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate, thawed
1-3 teaspoons milk or cream
About ¾ cup confectioners’ sugar
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center position. Generously grease the pan with a baking spray that contains flour. Wash, pick through the berries, and place them in a bowl. If you’re using the jam, warm it so it’s loose and liquid, pour/scrape it over the berries and toss gently to coat them all. Set the bowl aside.
Make the batter: Cut the butter into 16 pieces and the cream cheese into 4 pieces and place them in a mixing bowl along with the sugar, salt, baking powder, vanilla and orange juice concentrate. Beat with an electric mixer to combine well, and then add the eggs, one at a time, beating to blend fully after each one. The mixture may appear curdled at this point; no worries, it will smooth out. After adding the third egg, beat at high speed for 3 minutes, scraping the bowl as needed, then stir in the milk. With the mixer at its lowest speed, sprinkle in the flour, 2-3 tablespoons at a time, and mix only until combined and a thick, shiny batter forms.
Bake and cool the cake: Pour/scrape a little more than half of the batter into the prepared pan. Scatter the berries evenly over it and top with the remaining batter, filling the pan no more than 1¼ inches from the top. Gently smooth and level the mixture and tap the pan on a counter several times to dislodge any air bubbles. Bake until the top is set and lightly colored, the edges are a deep golden, and a toothpick inserted all the way to the pan bottom comes out clean, 38-45 minutes. Don’t overbake or the cake will be dry and tough. Small cracks may form as the cake bakes. Remove the pan to a rack to cool for 15-20 minutes, flip it over onto a cardboard cake round or serving platter, and gently remove the pan. Let the cake cool completely.
Make the glaze: Blend 1 tablespoon of the orange juice concentrate and 1 teaspoon milk/cream in a small bowl or a measuring cup. Add ¼ cup of confectioners’ sugar and whisk to combine well. Add more liquid (OJ and/or milk/cream) and more sugar, a little at a time, until you like the taste and the mixture reaches a consistency that is thick but pourable. Drizzle it over the cake and let it set. Serve the cake or store it covered, in a cool place, for 2 days.
This recipe is a variation of one published by King Arthur Flour.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude baking books (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawsson1@gmail.com.