P1050441.JPG

Orange bundt cake with fresh berries

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Summertime and its casual living calls for things that are simple, wholesome and fresh, and this Bundt cake meets that criteria. To make it, I took my best recipe for a moist pound cake with a beautiful crumb, flavored it with vanilla and orange (think of a creamsicle), added a layer of fresh raspberries and blueberries, and topped it with a sweet orange glaze. These components just about guarantee it’ll be good, and it is — everyone who tried it gave it two thumbs up. Serve it with whipped cream or a berry sauce, and you’ve got a classic summer dessert — pretty to look at and delightful to eat.

The recipe is straightforward and easy to follow, just be sure to use room-temperature ingredients and avoid overfilling the pan and overbaking the cake. For a mild orange-vanilla flavor, use two tablespoons of orange juice concentrate in the cake batter; increase it up to, but not more than, three tablespoons for a more pronounced flavor. Don’t like orange? Replace the concentrate with up to a half teaspoon of almond extract in the batter and a teaspoon of vanilla extract in the glaze.

Orange Bundt with Fresh Berries

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude baking books (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawsson1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you