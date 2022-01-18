The new year is often a time for reflection, for thinking about how to better nourish our bodies and our souls in the months ahead.
As the pandemic trudges into its third year, we could all use a bit of nurturing.
Perhaps nowhere in Santa Fe is the concept of nourishment on more prominent display than at Opuntia, where every element seems designed to help you feel better — about yourself, about what you’re putting into your body, maybe even about the world at large.
“When we created it, we brought in everything we loved,” said Todd Spitzer, who owns Opuntia with Jeanna Gienke. Together, they built a singular space that’s part tea shop, part restaurant and part plant boutique, originally opened in 2018 on Shoofly Street. They opened in the new space, in the Santa Fe Railyard near Violet Crown Cinema, in October 2020, taking advantage of the pandemic downtime to fully transform its modern-industrial home with warm wood finishes and a biophilic design that aims to connect the indoors with the natural outdoors.
“We wanted to create a place where anyone could find something they love,” Spitzer said. “Where community can come and be, and you can be whoever you want when you’re there, and you can find what you’re looking for.”
It’s impossible to talk about Opuntia without centering on its striking aesthetics — a photo of it even accompanied a recent mention in Time magazine’s 100 World’s Greatest Places list. An abundance of artfully placed plants are clustered, Spitzer said, into their own little biodomes according to the bright, high-ceilinged space’s layout. Intimate recessed dining booths line one wall, tables flank the large glass windows (and big garage-style doors are rolled open on temperate days), customers dine in pairs near a freestanding koi pond, and a minimal counter with stools faces the bar and a prep area.
There are plants for sale, and ceramic drinkware, and curated bags of loose-leaf tea and other sundries. And there is, of course, the food — a mix of soul-satisfying and healthful dishes that draw from eclectic culinary sources.
The sleek daytime menu features upscale takes on kitchen classics. Consider the “breakfast hash” ($15), served here with organic poached eggs, kale, sweet and fingerling potatoes, tomatillo salsa, multigrain bread and a choice of seared ham, bacon or avocado. An omelet, breakfast tacos and huevos rancheros “Opuntia style” also make appearances.
Opuntia is also known for its lineup of toasts, including the ubiquitous avocado toast ($12.50), elevated with radish, arugula, lemon vinaigrette, shaved Reggiano and lemon aioli on housemade sourdough multigrain bread. Even the cinnamon toast ($6.50) is made with an enticing blend of grass-fed cultured butter, cinnamon, cardamom and sugar.
Lunch items include salads, soups and sandwiches as well as a selection of bowls with global influences. Spitzer recommended the Singapore noodle bowl ($15) topped with salmon ($7), so that’s what I ordered, and the takeout bowl was among the prettiest to-go plates I’ve received in the past two years of pandemic at-home dining. A generous piece of flavorful grilled salmon rested atop a bed of yellow-hued rice noodles tossed in sambal sauce, a type of chili paste, and studded with broccoli, cauliflower, red bell pepper, sprouts and cilantro. It was enough for two lunches, and even reheated, the dish retained its deep flavor and addictive hint of spice.
The Singapore noodle bowl is one of the more popular lunch items included on Opuntia’s newly launched dinner menu, currently served Friday and Saturday evenings.
The menu, created by chefs Kim Muller and Antonio Caballero, includes small plates like breaded polenta oysters ($12) and the cleverly named Fries of Abundance ($10), which come with avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, Gruyere and sour cream. Big plates include a trio of bowls and a wild-caught salmon satay ($28). There’s also a popular Thai fried chicken sandwich, a cubano and a bison burger (all $16).
The dinner menu complements a new cocktail menu by Chris Romero and Adam Wilson, served all day, that includes $15 concoctions and twists on classics like the daiquiri and the paloma.
Spitzer said the dinner menu — and the days it’s offered — will continue to evolve. The restaurant recently pivoted to table service after waits for counter service grew too long. And more changes are on the horizon: Spitzer said he and Gienke are planning to launch in-house and virtual classes on tea, coffee, cocktails, food and plants.
Opuntia, he said, is about helping people to be restored and inspired. And, as with most of those New Year’s resolutions, it’s also about continuing to grow.
“It’s about beauty, design, restoration, things that are good for the planet — all these things that are at the front of everyone’s mind,” Spitzer said. “And we like starting small and building.”
