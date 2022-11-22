Sometimes the best meals are ones where you let the oven do most of the work. This is one of those recipes. Aside from searing the chicken thighs before nestling them into a dish full of poblanos, apples and onion wedges, a lemon and head of garlic sliced in half, there is nothing more to do but wait for the oven to work its magic. I used the extra time to clean the kitchen, set the table and make my to-do list for the next day. It felt luxurious to be honest.

Chicken thighs are my favorite cut of chicken and produce some of the most flavorful chicken dishes I have ever had. Serving this one-pot meal is a delight from beginning to end. There is so much to choose from, and each component has the slight essence of everything else it cooked with. Lemon halves bring a brightness when squeezed over the chicken, and I swear I could taste a hint of lemon peel when I took a bite of roasted poblano. And the whole head of garlic? The roasted cloves are a caramelized, luscious treat when paired with the chicken and apples.

You’ll notice this recipe calls for High Desert Herbs (available at stokli.com), as it’s undoubtedly the herb blend of my dreams (which is why I make it) and also because it pairs so beautifully with chicken. You can always make a batch of your own by blending together dried marjoram, sage, rosemary, thyme, lavender and New Mexico red chile flakes, or some combination of these that sounds delicious to you.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

