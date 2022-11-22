Sometimes the best meals are ones where you let the oven do most of the work. This is one of those recipes. Aside from searing the chicken thighs before nestling them into a dish full of poblanos, apples and onion wedges, a lemon and head of garlic sliced in half, there is nothing more to do but wait for the oven to work its magic. I used the extra time to clean the kitchen, set the table and make my to-do list for the next day. It felt luxurious to be honest.
Chicken thighs are my favorite cut of chicken and produce some of the most flavorful chicken dishes I have ever had. Serving this one-pot meal is a delight from beginning to end. There is so much to choose from, and each component has the slight essence of everything else it cooked with. Lemon halves bring a brightness when squeezed over the chicken, and I swear I could taste a hint of lemon peel when I took a bite of roasted poblano. And the whole head of garlic? The roasted cloves are a caramelized, luscious treat when paired with the chicken and apples.
You’ll notice this recipe calls for High Desert Herbs (available at stokli.com), as it’s undoubtedly the herb blend of my dreams (which is why I make it) and also because it pairs so beautifully with chicken. You can always make a batch of your own by blending together dried marjoram, sage, rosemary, thyme, lavender and New Mexico red chile flakes, or some combination of these that sounds delicious to you.
If you have a large Dutch oven-style pot that can hold all the chicken and vegetables in (mostly) a single layer, then go ahead and use this. My Dutch oven is not quite large enough, so I seared the chicken thighs in olive oil and butter, rendered the skin until crispy and then transferred them to my big baking dish (this took two batches, searing four thighs at a time). The skins will get pretty crispy in the oven, but searing them first makes them extra crispy, just the way chicken thigh skin should be enjoyed.
You can add all sorts of other things to the pan in addition to or in substitution of the apples, poblanos, onions, lemon and garlic. Pretty much anything that won’t wilt away in a 45-minute cook is up for your choosing. Fruits and veggies like Brussels sprouts, Yukon Gold potatoes, sweet potatoes, celeriac, carrots, pears and cauliflower come to mind. Now that I’m thinking about it, the next time I make this, I think I’ll swap out pears for the apples and sprinkle blue cheese in the nooks and crannies around the chicken thighs.
High Desert One-Pan Roasted Chicken Dinner
Makes: 4-8 servings; total time: 1 hour
1 tablespoon butter
2 teaspoons olive oil
8 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on
Sprinkle of salt, pepper and High Desert Herbs
1 lemon, cut in half horizontally
1 head of garlic, cut in half horizontally
2 poblano chiles
2 firm apples like Fuji or Honeycrisp
2 medium onions, quartered
Fresh herb sprigs like rosemary, sage and/or thyme
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and heat a heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat with the butter and olive oil. Dry the chicken thighs with a paper towel and season them on both sides with salt, pepper and High Desert Herbs. Sear the chicken skin side down, being careful not to overcrowd the pan (I do this in two batches) until the chicken skin is golden brown. While the first batch of chicken is cooking, arrange the lemon halves, garlic head halves, poblanos, apple and onion wedges in the bottom of a large baking dish. When the chicken skin is crispy, turn them over and cook for another few minutes and transfer to the baking dish.
Sprinkle herb sprigs over the top and roast in the oven for 45 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the biggest thigh reads at least 165 degrees. Let rest for five minutes before serving.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.