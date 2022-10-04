You say breakfast? I say burrito.
That’s mornings on the go in Santa Fe.
The thought almost never crosses my mind that I could opt for a quick, filling, delicious meal on the go that isn’t a breakfast burrito. Or even that I would want to.
Give me a bacon roll at Baja Tacos or an iconic Mix at El Chile Toreado, give me red or green, make it handheld or smothered.
Like a lot of folks in this town, I can give you my personal (and absolutely definitive!) top five list of local breakfast burritos without breaking a sweat. When it comes to breakfast on a busy day, the question is almost never what; it’s where.
Recently, though, I challenged myself to break out of the burrito routine. I stopped by three places with quick breakfast options that had been on my radar.
First up: Andale! food truck, tucked in a quiet bend of Marquez Place near Cordova. The bright red truck has a small but wide-ranging breakfast menu that includes a breakfast sandwich, bagels, gorditas — and, of course, a breakfast burrito. There’s also juice, coffee and espresso drinks and a trio of smoothie options. (The truck also has a lunch menu with various sandwiches, salads, burgers, tacos, burritos and the like.)
I ordered a breakfast on a bagel and another on Texas toast (both $8). They came exploding with a hearty griddled mix of mild chile, eggs, cheese and meat. Unlike burritos, which hold up well to delayed enjoyment, these sandwiches cried out to be eaten right away.
I also had a Blueberry Blast smoothie ($6) that was lovely in its simplicity — just freshly blended blueberries, yogurt, honey and milk. Next time I’ll try the Banana Bandido, which combines banana and milk with malt powder and vanilla ice cream. Or maybe I’ll pick one of the strawberry, mango or coconut paletas on offer here as well.
On another recent weekday, I hit the drive-thru of the newly opened Cuco’s Kitchen, located on Cerrillos in the spot formerly occupied by Fast & Real Burritos. This family-owned business opened in Albuquerque in 1992, and the Santa Fe outpost offers a vast Mexican menu all day long. There are a few breakfast options — including a burrito — and I ordered a breakfast torta with ham ($7.99) and the chilaquiles ($10.49).
Again, these dishes are best eaten fresh, especially the chilaquiles, which came with a generous pool of sour cream sauce alongside the red chile-topped fried tortilla strips, eggs, rice and refried beans. The wonderfully soft torta did its job, and the salty dice of ham added flavor to the sandwich’s cheese and eggs.
Then, as they say, for something completely different, I tracked down the Glazed Grinders truck, an Albuquerque-based business that’s been serving its dizzying array of donuts at ever-changing locations around town. I caught up with them at the Octane Buick GMC dealership on Cerrillos one recent morning. The bold black and pink truck has long low display windows that show off floor models of the varieties available that day, each labeled with a small pink sign.
I paid around $12 for a half-dozen donuts, some traditional yeast, some cake and some specialty. The flavors are just as big as the presentation here — bright-colored icings or toppings like nuts or sprinkles accentuate flavors including chocolate cake iced coconut, vanilla cake strawberry lemonade and maple peanut butter surprise.
So did my breakfast explorations break me of my burrito habit? If anything, it reminded me of the sheer variety of options in our town — and not just limited to drive-thrus and food trucks. With a simple call, I can get my to-go fix of breakfast tacos from Plaza Cafe Southside, huevos rancheros with a side of carne adovada from the Pantry, or Le Special plate from Clafoutis.
With so many options, what’s one to do? I’ve decided it’s a fantastic problem to have. Find your favorites, and frequent them. But don’t forget to explore beyond the burrito once in a while.