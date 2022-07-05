About a month ago, I set out on what I lightheartedly called The Great Airport Road Food Truck Quest, an attempt to stop in at every truck I could find along this bustling and growing southwest-side corridor.
Seventeen trucks, a half-dozen trips down Airport Road and back, and a whole lot of delicious meals later, I found new favorite stops for tacos, tortas and all things birria. I marveled once again at the friendly, professional owners and workers who took time to advise me on what to order, then served up piping-hot food with blazing speed at price points you’d be hard-pressed to find these days at many places around town. I learned to expect a few minutes’ wait in a hot car or under the sun, with the occasional New Mexico wind gust kicking up a blast of dust and gravel from the lots where many trucks park.
But the greatest bit of advice I gleaned from my quest is this: When in doubt, try the tacos.
Aside from a sole ice cream truck (more on that in my next column, which will feature a range of other menu offerings I sampled), every truck I visited had tacos on the menu. And many of the folks who took my order suggested them as a popular starting point for a first-time visitor.
First of all, tacos are typically listed on the menu by the type of filling, and those fillings are often the same meats that can be added to the truck’s burritos, quesadillas, tortas and other items. So tacos, which are simply dressed with toppings like onions and cilantro, are an easy way to try a new filling or see if you like a particular truck’s way of marinating, seasoning or cooking the meat.
Typical taco offerings on Airport Road menus include asada (grilled beef), barbacoa (slow-cooked, tender shredded meat), pollo (chicken) and al pastor (pork). At some trucks, you can also find pescado (fish), camaron (shrimp), carnitas (braised pork), buche (pork stomach), lengua (tongue), tripas (small intestines) and still more variations. Birria tacos are filled with tender stew meat and often cheese, dipped in the stew’s fat and griddled, and served with a cup of the rich consommé.
An order is typically four tacos, usually served with a spicy salsa on the side. Your plate might also include a grilled pepper and scoops of rice and beans. Again, the presentation and flavors vary from truck to truck.
The barbacoa tacos ($8) came highly recommended at Birrieria el Zacatecano, a retro chrome truck with mint green accents in the lot at Airport and Calle Po Ae Pi, near the O’Reilly Auto Parts store. They were beyond decadent: fantastically rich and tender meat with crisp diced onion and a generous pile of cilantro on top. Spicy green salsa and lime wedges balanced the fattiness of the meat inside. Next time I’ll try the birria, which is offered in a range of formats, including a $40 party pack.
Nearby, I stopped at Antojitos, in the lot with Amigos Latinos Casa de Cambio market, a pale yellow truck adorned with the flags of Guatemala, Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and America. The menu here features tacos, tortas and hamburgers as well as dishes such as pepián, a Guatemalan stew. I had the pollo tacos ($12), beautifully seasoned and overstuffed with juicy chunks of chicken and served with a flavorful yellow rice and red salsa.
There’s always at least a couple cars parked near the small, bright-red Compas Tacos truck, which shares a lot on Airport’s south side with Rigo’s Gorditas. Compas has one of the most expansive taco menus on the street: tongue, barbacoa made with beef head and cheek meat, steak, pork, chicken, fish, shrimp, surf and turf, beef intestines, pork stomach, and discada — a mix of beef, bacon, ham and chorizo. The woman at the window recommended I try the carnitas and asada taco plates ($11 each); both were good, but the carnitas were a standout, a little lettuce and tomato rounding out the brightly flavored pork.
Taqueria La Hacienda is a large, lively truck dressed in the colors of Mexico’s flag that shares a car wash parking lot with Taqueria Argelia. It boasts a huge menu, including nearly a dozen breakfast burritos. The carne asada tacos here ($12) were generous, and I especially enjoyed the seasoned rice and refried beans with their island of melted cheese on top.
Nana Pancha, a bold purple truck with yellow lettering sits nearby in the busy Latinos Unidos Mini Market parking lot. The employee there suggested I split my taco plate in half, with two asada tacos and two al pastor ($11). The al pastor was especially memorable, flavorful and salty with a welcome dice of pineapple. They came with a spicy green salsa, lime wedges and a few slices of cucumber.
I’d heard on good authority that some of the area’s best barbacoa could be found at the white-and-chrome Burrito Familiar truck (that same someone told me it was one of the area’s oldest food trucks, period). I found this truck a little off Airport just down Buffalo Grass Road near the Buddhist center. Several cars were already parked outside, but my barbacoa tacos and two big ice-cold bottles of Coke ($16 all together) were in my hands in under five minutes. The barbacoa, well-seasoned and topped with cilantro, tomatoes and crisp cabbage, came with a small cup of eye-watering salsa.
That wasn’t my only stop outside the main cluster of trucks along Airport. There might not be another truck in town more distinctive than the one fronted by a large, bright red apple. It’s now the Master Food Truck, and to find it, you need to drive a little farther west down Airport, nearly to the Santa Fe Country Club.
The little truck serves a big menu, but the street-style tacos are the star. Each taco (just $2 each) is served on two small, toothsome corn tortillas that are handmade in Albuquerque. I ordered one each of the three recommended tacos: al pastor, asada and barbacoa. They came artfully plated, topped with thin slices of radish and triangles of cucumber, each distinct variety of meat peeking through sprinkles of cilantro and grilled and raw onion. They were, put simply, the prettiest tacos I’ve ever eaten.
So pretty I had to eat them right away. A small table was tucked behind the truck, and I sat there alone amid the roar of the generator and those late-spring New Mexico winds, polishing off one beautiful taco after the next, happy as can be.
Next time, I’ll tell you about some of the tortas I tried — and a game-changing quesadilla, and even some ice cream (naturally, my kids’ vote for best truck). But if you’re looking for a surefire bite of happiness, friends, you’ll never go wrong with the tacos.