The Santa Fe food scene is always in flux. Sure, there are the classics, the staples, the places you can’t imagine ever disappearing from the dining landscape. But in a town filled with food lovers, there’s always room for a little innovation.

Recently, I stopped in at three new places that, in different ways, show off Santa Fe’s spirit of creative reinvention.

My journey began with the most welcome of news: Chainé Peña, the proprietor of the successful Water Street macaron shop Chainé that closed in 2021, has opened a sweet new spot in the historic Santa Fe Village shopping center on Don Gaspar.