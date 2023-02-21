The Santa Fe food scene is always in flux. Sure, there are the classics, the staples, the places you can’t imagine ever disappearing from the dining landscape. But in a town filled with food lovers, there’s always room for a little innovation.
Recently, I stopped in at three new places that, in different ways, show off Santa Fe’s spirit of creative reinvention.
My journey began with the most welcome of news: Chainé Peña, the proprietor of the successful Water Street macaron shop Chainé that closed in 2021, has opened a sweet new spot in the historic Santa Fe Village shopping center on Don Gaspar.
Turns out, Peña wanted to return to something more intimate after the rapid growth of the macaron business. Her new store, Mija, focuses on carefully curated retail selections emphasizing beauty and wellness, as well as a small lineup of coffees and specialty drinks — and, of course, cookies.
The jewel box-sized space is just as lovely an expression of Peña’s personality and style as Chainé was, artfully decorated in a dreamy desert palette of blush pink, cream and mint. A spray of pale flowers fans into an arch over the ordering counter, and one of the candle-filled nichos on the far wall is framed with lettering that reads: “Keep some room in your heart for the unimaginable.” Peña, whose family has been in Santa Fe for six generations, describes Mija as “a love letter to all generations of daughters, mothers, abuelas, sisterhood, ancestors, healers and creators.”
In addition to several traditional espresso drinks and hot cocoa, Mija offers a “Sipping Rituals” menu of lattes that feature ingredients such as organic ceremonial-grade matcha, golden milk and masala chai (all $4.75 to $5.50 depending on drink and size). Peña recommended I try a matcha rose latte: complex, earthy, herbal with a hint of sweetness. It is, appropriately enough, the kind of drink you want to savor and as pretty as every corner of the shop itself.
The sea salt chocolate chip cookies on offer the day I visited were $4.75 and worth every penny. They’re the cookies of your childhood sweet-shop dreams, generously studded with rich chocolate chips, crisp on the edges, melt-in-your-mouth soft in the center and about as big as your hand.
Peña offered a high-end edible milagro for Valentine’s Day through special order, and she plans to continue giving customers access to limited-edition treats in addition to the daily in-shop cookie. Could that include those famous macarons? Stay in the know by following Mija on Instagram.
Or just pop by and browse the beautiful array of items as you await your drink and cookie. I’ve already got my heart set on a certain delicate pair of earrings I spotted there; they’ll go perfectly with a biscochito chai latte.
I had a different charming boutique experience at the new La Boca Bodega, recently opened next door to popular Spanish restaurant La Boca downtown. This bright little expansion space offers imported culinary ingredients like cheeses, olive oils, spices, olives and jamon, as well as La Boca’s house blend and espresso coffee beans, T-shirts and other kitchen items.
There’s also an espresso bar with a few stools and a selection of sweets, tapas and bocadillos, popular Spanish sandwiches served on baguette-style bread. I ordered the Jamon Serrano + Manchego ($12), and it came out minutes later on a mini housemade baguette toasted in olive oil.
There’s a lot to unpack in this deceptively simple-looking sandwich. That’s down to the ingredients: the salty richness of the thin-sliced ham and hefty wedges of buttery cheese, balanced by the fresh bread and a tangy, garlicky tomato purée. I will say only that, after the first bite, I ate it embarrassingly quickly and am currently brainstorming a good excuse to return to try the version with chorizo Iberico, smoked goat cheese and fig jam. (And next time I’ll pick up a four-pack of Spanish pecan wedding cookies or a vanilla bean cream tart from the dessert case, too.)
My last stop took me to an old favorite that’s settling into new digs: Dr. Field Goods, the popular farm-to-table restaurant and butcher on Cerrillos Road, has taken over the former Santa Fe Bar & Grill at the DeVargas Center. (Chef Josh Gerwin also has an outpost at the Sawmill Market in Albuquerque.)
There’s much more space here than in the former location, and a crowd-pleasing menu that blends Santa Fe Bar & Grill dishes with Dr. Field Goods favorites. We stopped by one evening for the Rueben ($15.95) and the Bad Ass BLT ($16.95), which features a mind-boggling housemade bacon patty on a potato kaiser roll. In both huge sandwiches — paired with tasty fries — the meat took center stage, as it should. It’s great to see Dr. Field Goods continue to grow.
And as places like these grow, evolve and reinvent, we have the luxury of expanding our own palates, discovering new places to frequent and finding ways to support our local businesses and the people who keep them thriving. Talk about a win-win.