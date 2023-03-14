Spring is nearly here, and it seems like something new is popping up on every corner.

In the case of the artisan bakery Bread Shop, the “something new” is roomier digs just down Lena Street from its original location (the tiny spot that once housed La Lecheria).

The white building behind Whiskey & Clay is airy and open with a welcoming environment that matches the atmosphere. More than half-a-dozen tables beckon customers to linger over an expanded menu of pastries, focaccia, sandwiches, tea, coffee and other cold drinks.

Contact Kristen Cox Roby at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.