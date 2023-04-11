While sipping matcha last weekend outside Ozu, the buzzy new Japanese spot on Lena, I overheard the woman at the next table ask her dining companion: “Have you heard about Soup Star?”
“I have!” he responded. “We should go there next.”
Those two? They’re my kind of people.
I always joke that the best conversation to have over a meal is what you want to eat next. Of course, it’s important to spend time thinking — and talking — about the food and drink in front of you. But if the conversation starts to veer toward places you haven’t been yet or dishes you’re dying to order again, you know you’re in the presence of a food lover.
I’ve been itching to explore a few new spots around town, and over a beautiful early spring weekend, I got the chance.
I started with a takeout trip to the new version of the beloved Bobcat Bite, now owned by popular local chef Ahmed Obo, who runs the popular African-Caribbean restaurant Jambo Cafe in town. Out on Las Vegas Highway, Jambo Bobcat Bite has kept the famous green chile cheeseburger but offers a broader, flavorful menu that sings with Obo’s creative influence.
We stopped by early to pick up breakfast, but diners had already filled several tables on the bright, enclosed porch space. (There’s also two other spaces, with plenty of spots for single diners, and a beautiful back patio I can’t wait to visit soon.)
My kids split the housemade banana bread French toast ($12.95) with cinnamon whipped cream and a side of turkey bacon, and we all agreed it was the best take on French toast we’d had. The piñon blue corn pancakes ($11.95) were huge and reminiscent of the ones we regularly ordered at the bygone Tecolote Cafe.
Most interesting was the roti breakfast burrito ($12.95), with the thin flatbread stretched around a massive pile of scrambled eggs, curry-roasted red potatoes and cheddar cheese, with a cover of cheese and a mild red sauce. It came with more potatoes and seasoned black beans, and felt the most Jambo-like of the dishes we tried. Every dish, however, had the kind of flavor-forward nuance and balance that’s the hallmark of a seasoned chef guiding the menu.
We want to go back for other breakfast items, such as the crab eggs Benedict, sweet smoked paprika salmon quesadilla and the jerk-marinated flank steak with eggs. (As I waited for my order, a pretty plate of huevos rancheros came out, and the server volunteered that it was “just as good as it looks.” I believed it.)
Lunch looks just as good, with starters that range from curried crab plantain fritters and fried masala lemon cassava to pili pili wings with cilantro avocado dipping sauce, and as well as salads and a soup of the day. But burgers: Alongside the green chile cheeseburger, there are burgers featuring a veggie patty, bison and elk, crab, falafel, lamb and jerk chicken.
You can get that jerk chicken as a plate with grilled boneless thighs served with coconut rice, black beans and plantains; a lovely sounding fish and chips; and a choice of sides that include regular, sweet or harissa and cumin fries and a ton of creative dipping sauces.
There’s a different kind of creativity blossoming at Ozu, where a streamlined menu of Japanese dishes is drawing a colorful crowd to the Lena Street Lofts.
Guests here might nibble on a palm-sized salmon or salted plum rice ball (onigiri, $4 or $5) or sip on a small bowl of miso soup ($4) or rice with salmon or mushrooms, dried seaweed and green tea and dashi stock (ochazuke, $6 or $8). When I visited at lunchtime, I saw plenty of people stroll from Iconik across the street or over to The Bread Shop (which previously occupied Ozu’s spot before recently moving into larger digs on the other side of Lena Street.)
Ozu’s space is tiny — and packed the Saturday I visited — and you can see staff prepping at the large table just behind the register. But there are several tables and seating options outside, and the front-of-house staff somehow magically knew where to go to deliver a cup or bowl to the right patron.
I splurged on the bento box ($18), which starred a tender, buttery piece of king salmon atop a bed of Japanese rice and an assortment of flavorful marinated salads and veggies. It paired perfectly with my matcha tea (they also sell sencha and oolong varieties, all $3). After that peaceful and satisfying lunch, I could have had room for a pastry from Iconik or The Bread Shop. Next time, I’ll bring a friend and meander a bit.
Finally, I headed to the sweet new Soup Star, which felt a bit like walking into a relative’s house, ready for a family meal. Soup Star opened in early March in the spot previously occupied by Plant Base Cafe, in the same unassuming building that houses locals’ favorite Crepas-oh! The entry space, where you place your order, is homey and charming, with a curio shelf of knickknacks, family photos, wood-framed art and even a rocking chair. Through a curtain, a more modern-feeling space offers plenty of seating for dine-in customers.
Owner Anita Salazar used to work at Back Street Bistro, known in local lore as the home of David Jacoby’s Hungarian mushroom soup, itself an adaptation of a recipe from Ithaca, N.Y.’s Moosewood Restaurant. She offers his version on Soup Star’s menu.
I last tried Jacoby’s soup straight from the man himself when he was whipping up small batches for now-closed Lion & Honey. So I made sure to include it as part of my soup flight: three 4-ounce portions for $10. It was as rich and flavorful as I remember, a nice contrast to a salty, brothy red chile beef stew and a thick, puréed ginger and carrot.
Soups ($6 small, $10 large) change daily, as does the entire menu, which includes sandwiches and a hot and cold option. A recent hot option was a Kreuz Market German sausage linguini bolognese ($15). Clearly, it’s the kind of place that invites customers to linger — or to satisfy a specific craving, on the double.
Three new places, each a distinct and welcome contribution to the Santa Fe culinary landscape. You know what’s on my mind: Where should we eat next?