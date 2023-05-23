On Sunday morning, the persistent gray clouds that have brought unusual spring rains parted enough for a few peeks of blue. Cyclists had already fanned out for the Santa Fe Century cycling event, rhythmically trucking up Old Santa Fe Trail as I headed downtown in the opposite direction.
A few folks toted bags stuffed with books from the Santa Fe International Literary Festival down the street at the convention center. A jogger and her dog navigated the sidewalk past a tourist duo strolling Marcy Street.
A spring morning so peaceful and pretty called for something lovely — a place to linger and to discover, where things feel organic and intentional all at the same time. Fortunately, these kinds of spaces seem to be popping up all over Santa Fe.
That includes on Marcy Street, where my destination, La Mama, recently opened in the former longtime home of Josie’s Casa de Comida. It’s part cafe and coffee shop, part natural wine bar and specialty grocer. The bright, minimal aesthetic — think clean lines, blond wood, pops of cheery red and plenty of sunshine — invites lingering at the tables in the shop, on the porch out front and on a sweet patio out back.
I sipped a sweet and spiced oat milk iced chai ($6.50) as I browsed the gorgeous selection of upscale dry goods, cheeses, housemade spreads and other items, including a small but beautiful selection of flowers. Among the offerings are premium potato chips and Swedish fish candies, tinned fish, oils and vinegars, pasta and condiments, and a selection of artisan chocolates.
I’ll return soon for the sweet or savory porridge in the morning, or later in the day for the house pate, the Spanish tortilla or the grain bowl, paired with a glass of wine from the thoughtful drink selections.
Another place that’s set the blueprint for retail and dining experiences is Modern General, where on this Sunday a young crowd brunched on sweet and savory flapjacks, breakfast toasts and bowls among shelves of thought-provoking books, dry goods and even gardening supplies.
I picked up a few sweet and savory kolaches (Czech pastries made from yeast dough), a juice and a smoothie. My sweet green juice ($10.25 for 16 ounces), with kale, spinach, cucumber, pineapple, jalapeño and lemon, was fresh and not too tart, while the blueberry flax smoothie ($10 for 16 ounces) had a perfect tang to balance the sweetness.
A couple notes from shops in this food-drink-retail space:
Chainé Peña, who founded Water Street macaron shop Chainé, recently evolved her concept into a tiny gem of a retail space called Mija, in the Santa Fe Village shopping center on Don Gaspar. Now, she’s moving into a larger space at 38 Burro Alley previously occupied by Door 38 Pizza. The new Chainé will merge the retail offerings with the macarons and cookies that built her loyal following, along with coffee, specialty drinks and cake by the slice (which, if you’re a regular reader of this column, you know how excited that makes me). Peña says she’s estimating an July opening.
And over at Bread Shop (1703 Lena St.) — which sells cheese, charcuterie and dry goods like olive oil, salt and Rancho Gordo heirloom beans alongside its natural leavened breads and other baked goods — they’re debuting housemade cold brew with single-origin coffee from Heart Roasters in Portland, Ore. The current selection has notes of pomegranate, vanilla and almond brittle. And yes, you can pick up a bag from the retail section to brew at home.
This Santa Fe spring may bring wind, gloomy skies and surprise rainstorms. But don’t forget to take your time and look around — you’ll see your share of rainbows, too.