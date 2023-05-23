On Sunday morning, the persistent gray clouds that have brought unusual spring rains parted enough for a few peeks of blue. Cyclists had already fanned out for the Santa Fe Century cycling event, rhythmically trucking up Old Santa Fe Trail as I headed downtown in the opposite direction.

A few folks toted bags stuffed with books from the Santa Fe International Literary Festival down the street at the convention center. A jogger and her dog navigated the sidewalk past a tourist duo strolling Marcy Street.

A spring morning so peaceful and pretty called for something lovely — a place to linger and to discover, where things feel organic and intentional all at the same time. Fortunately, these kinds of spaces seem to be popping up all over Santa Fe.

