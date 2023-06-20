You’ll find food trucks tucked in every corner of Santa Fe, from parking lots on Cerrillos Road to offbeat side streets, clustered into groups, set up next to other thriving bars or shops, or just a delicious destination unto themselves.

A few weeks ago, I decided to take stock of some of the food trucks I’d never visited before. That includes a few with prominent locations and thriving local fan bases, and a few more with lower profiles but no-less-loyal customers.

IMG-3869.jpg

Pepe’s Tacos y Mas off Agua Fría Street.
IMG-3893.jpg

The hearty asada burrito at Pepe’s Tacos y Mas.

A reader emailed with a recommendation to try the breakfast burrito at Pepe’s Tacos y Mas, a golden yellow truck on Agua Fría Street between Piccolino and the eye-catching sculpture garden at Prescott Gallery. I’d seen the truck last summer when the popular Peach Valley Produce had its stand in the same lot (word is it’s returning later this month on St. Michael’s Drive).

IMG-3862.jpg

Santa Fe Kitchen on Cerrillos Road.
IMG-3873.jpg

The pescado tacos at Santa Fe Kitchen.
IMG-3880.jpg

The al pastor torta at Santa Fe Kitchen.
IMG-3846.jpg

Santa Fe Barbeque across from the Capitol.
IMG-3847.jpg

The half rack of ribs and mac and cheese at Santa Fe Barbeque.
IMG-3886.jpg

Bang Bite is parked outside the Santa Fe Brewing Co.'s Brakeroom downtown.
IMG-3902.jpg

The green chile cheeseburger at Bang Bite.