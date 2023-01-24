If You Go
Restoration Pizza
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday Where: 1607 Alcaldesa St., Suite B, Santa Fe Info: Call 505-557-6672 or visit restorationpizza.com
Sky Coffee Co.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Where: 1609 Alcaldesa St, Santa Fe Info: Visit skysantafe.com
My mental image of the Railyard is inextricably tied to the Santa Fe Farmers Market: vibrant and unforgettably charming, with crowds queuing for lettuce and pastries, and Patagonia-clad locals milling with visitors in desert-chic couture. Even in the winter months when the market moves inside, there’s a kind of crowded energy that amps up the experience.
In recent years, there have been more and more reasons to head to the Railyard area on market days and the rest of the week. And like so much in Santa Fe — from the light to the mountain views to your favorite side street — the northern portion of the Railyard District offers ever-shifting charm depending on when you happen to stop by.
Most exciting for me, of course, are the abundance of places now to eat and drink. La Lecheria (lalecherianm.com) has been a family favorite no matter where it’s been located, including its lofty new spot in the Railyard. Opuntia (opuntia.cafe) moved to its Market Station spot in 2020 from Shoofly Street (now home to Cafecito) at the southern end of the Railyard, with an eclectic menu and a gorgeous modern-industrial space, warm wood finishes and a biophilic design that aims to connect the indoors with the natural outdoors.
Violet Crown Cafe (santafe.violetcrown.com/menu) serves up pizza, burgers, small plates and other fare to diners and movie patrons. Altar Spirits (altarspirits.com) offers a stylish cocktail lounge and bottle shop. And Second Street Brewery (secondstreetbrewery.com/railyard) rounds out its ever-popular beer lineup with a large food menu of casual classics, including appetizers, fish and chips, enchiladas, burgers and sandwiches. The Railyard’s website also counts the aforementioned Cafecito (cafecitosantafe.com) and locals’ favorite Boxcar (boxcarsantafe.com) among its dining destinations.
Usually I visit third-wave coffee shop Sky Coffee Co. on a teeming farmers market day, when the small building is overflowing with folks trying to grab a quick latte. So I headed to the Railyard early on a recent weekday to check out a quieter vibe.
It was cold, parking was ample and the wide expanse alongside the train tracks was empty save for a few workers near the iconic water tower and the occasional jogger or dog-walker. But inside Sky Coffee, a few early birds had already set up shop with laptops and low-pitched conversations.
The space is sophisticated and modern, with an L-shaped seating area framing the counter and coffee bar. Sky rotates the beans it uses; when I visited, it was serving coffee from award-winning Onyx Coffee Lab. I ordered an Americano ($3.50) with oat milk (another $1.50), though I was tempted by the tea selection and specials including a peppermint mocha and a lavender elixir, with matcha powder, lavender syrup and milk, served over ice.
I arrived early enough to snag the window seat in back, a comfortable and secluded spot to sip as the place slowly filled up with regulars, many of whom greeted the barista and one another by name. In warmer weather, the covered patio is a fun and more spacious area to sit and people-watch (not to mention the trains, which pull right past the shop).
A few days later, I headed back to the Railyard to check out the newly opened Restoration Pizza (whose tagline, “made whole,” makes the pun-lover in me chuckle every time). Former tenant Bosque Brewing also owns the pizza joint, and you can get Bosque brews along with cocktails and wines in the restaurant or even buy a six-pack with your takeout order.
Parking was still no trouble this early weekday evening, but the Railyard had perked up a bit since my early morning trip, with groups of shoppers and diners strolling past businesses (some open, some closed for the day). I placed my order online, and it was being brought to the bar just as I arrived. A text message soon confirmed my takeout was all set.
The pizza here (at least for this upstate New York transplant) is quite good — with flavorful ingredients and a soft but sturdy, just-salty-enough crust. We ordered two 16-inch pies ($21.25 for pepperoni and green bell peppers and $25 for a supreme) for our family of four and had more than enough for two meals. An $8 apple crisp pizza is a delightful upscale throwback for those of us who remember the heyday of pizza buffet restaurants.
As I headed back to the car, a hoodie-clad mom toting three cardboard pizza boxes, I passed a polished young couple presumably in the middle of a lovely date night. We smiled at each other. From crowded market mornings to quiet sunset evenings, the Railyard’s got room for everyone.