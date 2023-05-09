In my most recent column, I wrote about hunting around town for cake for one: cupcakes or cakes sold by the slice that you can enjoy on your own for any celebratory occasion. Stops at Angel’s Bakery & Cafe, Counter Culture, Tune-Up Cafe and Dolina turned up gorgeous glass display cases packed with goodies and cakes to suit almost any preference.
I asked readers to reach out with their own suggestions, and boy, did you deliver. So this week, I’m sharing five more sweet stops around Santa Fe where you can pick up a little pick-me-up.
My first stop was the only place I’d never visited before — because it’s brand new. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which recently opened down from Trader Joe’s, is a chain, but it’s generated lots of local excitement from those in the know. The concept’s in the name: The adorably bright shop features bundt cakes in about a dozen flavors, ranging in size from minis to stackable tiered celebration cakes.
I had a “Bundtlet” — billed as a personal-sized Bundt cake in a cute clamshell package — in red velvet ($5.25), which I was told is the No. 1 seller. Other flavors include chocolate chocolate chip (regular and gluten free), snickerdoodle, confetti, lemon and carrot, plus a seasonal offering.
It was moist and light, and now I get the hype about the shop’s signature cream cheese frosting. Nothing Bundt Cakes’ sweets seem tailor-made for showers, receptions and other festive events, but I’m not ruling out the occasional post-TJ’s stop for a little party for one.
Next up, Crepas-Oh, which in addition to its restaurant menu of breakfast, coffee and sweet and savory crepes has built a solid local reputation for its custom sweets. I learned that the much-touted cakes here are special-order only (other places, including Harry’s Roadhouse and Dulce, also told me their popular cakes are typically available on order and only sometimes make their way into the daily rotation by the slice.)
But there were a couple of cupcakes on offer at Crepas-Oh, and my selection was confectionary bliss: a tres leches-style dessert with a soaked base housed in a pretty paper cup that’s sturdier than a typical cupcake lining. On top: two artful swirls of frosting, one pink and one multihued, carefully flecked with two types of sprinkles, and a delicate white chocolate candy in the shape of two entwined hearts. It was by far the most beautiful of the cake-based treats I discovered.
Speaking of cupcakes, Chocolate Maven has plenty, packed in a dizzying array of glass display cases alongside whole cakes, mini cakes and other goodies. There’s a reason the parking lot of this locals’ favorite is always crowded, though the staff takes and dispatches counter orders and dessert pickups with astounding efficiency.
During my visit, cupcake varieties included strawberry vanilla, chocolate mocha, carrot, and gluten-free chocolate orange and chocolate raspberry options. (More than one reader who reached out requested some gluten-free choices; Vinaigrette, one said, is one such spot for gluten-free cake, and I found Tune-Up and a few other places had options, too.)
My carrot cake mini (a bargain at $4.95) was a hefty square of cake with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting between two layers of cake and another on top. It was my first cake from Chocolate Maven after sampling just about everything else over the years — and it won’t be my last.
Readers guided me to my last two destinations: Tribes Coffeehouse on the south side and Santa Fe Bite on St. Michael’s Drive. At both stops, I let my 6-year-old choose the cake. Tribes had a decadent-looking carrot cake that I’ll try next time, as well as a pecan sour cream coffee cake and the lemon blueberry cake ($4.50) my daughter selected. It was moist and dreamy, studded with blueberries but with a lemony brightness complemented by the just-sweet-enough icing that brought back memories of a lemon drizzle cake my mom always made.
Santa Fe Bite had a signboard near the hostess station with the nearly 10 available cake options that day, but they were happy to walk me back to the display case to choose. The experience reminded me of the diners in upstate New York, where I lived for a decade, with their towering layer cakes and pillowy meringue pies.
There was German chocolate cake and carrot cake, lemon curd and flourless chocolate, strawberry, mocha cheesecake, vanilla pecan tres leches with pineapple. It could have taken me all night to choose, but thankfully my daughter was there to declare, with authority, that we’d be bringing home a slice of chocolate fudge.
And what can I say? It was dense and rich, sweet and satisfying, nostalgic and indulgent, pure magic. The kind of cake that makes you think of all the great cakes you’ve had before and the reasons you had them: birthdays, babies, weddings, anniversaries, goings-away and welcomings home. The kind of cake that reminds you how worthwhile it is to celebrate once in a while.