In my most recent column, I wrote about hunting around town for cake for one: cupcakes or cakes sold by the slice that you can enjoy on your own for any celebratory occasion. Stops at Angel’s Bakery & Cafe, Counter Culture, Tune-Up Cafe and Dolina turned up gorgeous glass display cases packed with goodies and cakes to suit almost any preference.

I asked readers to reach out with their own suggestions, and boy, did you deliver. So this week, I’m sharing five more sweet stops around Santa Fe where you can pick up a little pick-me-up.

My first stop was the only place I’d never visited before — because it’s brand new. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which recently opened down from Trader Joe’s, is a chain, but it’s generated lots of local excitement from those in the know. The concept’s in the name: The adorably bright shop features bundt cakes in about a dozen flavors, ranging in size from minis to stackable tiered celebration cakes.

Contact Kristen Cox Roby at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.

Recommended for you