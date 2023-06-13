P1010593.JPG

These crunchy, light coffee meringue cookies are fancy enough to serve with fruit for a dinner-party dessert yet sturdy enough to go on a picnic.

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

“I make great meringue in California. … Here, it’s a disaster. How come?” This question is a good one. Meringue can be finicky wherever it’s made and is even more challenging at high altitudes. So why take on such a prima donna? Because meringue has an airy, light, ethereal texture that is unique in the baking world and adds elegance to whatever is prepared with it.

Here’s what’s required to make meringue successfully: It needs a completely fat-free environment to thicken properly. To get one, use a clean stainless steel or glass mixing bowl and avoid all plastic utensils (plastic is porous and can hold fat from previous uses, even after washing). Make sure there isn’t a speck of yolk in your egg whites and that they’re at room temperature or even a little warmer before you start whipping them. And make it on a dry day — the egg whites don’t whip well in high humidity.

At high altitudes, the reduced air pressure demands additional adjustments: If you begin whipping the egg whites with your mixer at a high speed, as is often done at sea level, they’ll amass so much air that they’ll expand too quickly and then collapse in a puddle when the sugar is added or if too much of it is added at a time. To avoid this, increase the acidity called for in the recipe (usually cream of tartar or lemon juice), which helps stabilize the egg whites, and start whipping them at your mixer’s lowest speed, gradually increasing it only after the mixture is thick and frothy. Introduce sugar slowly, in very small amounts.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.