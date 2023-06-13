“I make great meringue in California. … Here, it’s a disaster. How come?” This question is a good one. Meringue can be finicky wherever it’s made and is even more challenging at high altitudes. So why take on such a prima donna? Because meringue has an airy, light, ethereal texture that is unique in the baking world and adds elegance to whatever is prepared with it.
Here’s what’s required to make meringue successfully: It needs a completely fat-free environment to thicken properly. To get one, use a clean stainless steel or glass mixing bowl and avoid all plastic utensils (plastic is porous and can hold fat from previous uses, even after washing). Make sure there isn’t a speck of yolk in your egg whites and that they’re at room temperature or even a little warmer before you start whipping them. And make it on a dry day — the egg whites don’t whip well in high humidity.
At high altitudes, the reduced air pressure demands additional adjustments: If you begin whipping the egg whites with your mixer at a high speed, as is often done at sea level, they’ll amass so much air that they’ll expand too quickly and then collapse in a puddle when the sugar is added or if too much of it is added at a time. To avoid this, increase the acidity called for in the recipe (usually cream of tartar or lemon juice), which helps stabilize the egg whites, and start whipping them at your mixer’s lowest speed, gradually increasing it only after the mixture is thick and frothy. Introduce sugar slowly, in very small amounts.
The recipe that follows is for a crunchy, light, coffee-flavored meringue cookie, with an optional dip in melted chocolate. It’s fancy enough to serve with fruit for a dinner-party dessert yet sturdy enough to go on a picnic. It’s a good place to start if you’re making meringue for the first time.
Coffee Meringue Cookies
Makes 24 2-inch cookies;
total time: 2½ hours; altitude adjusted
½ cup superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
1 tablespoon instant espresso powder
2 large egg whites, room temperature
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
A little less than ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
For chocolate glaze (optional)
3 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
1 to 3 teaspoons canola oil
Preparation: Heat oven to 225 degrees with a rack in the center position. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or nonstick foil (nonstick side up). Put the granulated sugar and espresso powder in a small bowl and whisk to blend.
Make the meringue: Combine the room-temperature egg whites and cream of tartar in a deep bowl and, with a mixer on low-medium speed, beat until the whites absorb all the cream of tartar, become very frothy and form a thick foam.
Increase the mixer speed to medium-high and beat until the mixture starts to thicken, holds beater marks and is opaque. Slowly, a teaspoon or two at a time, add the sugar-espresso mixture, beating at least 30 seconds after each addition, until the mixture holds beater marks again. Include the vanilla with the last sugar-espresso addition. Continue beating until the mixture is very thick and holds stiff peaks.
Form the cookies: Transfer the mixture to a pastry bag with a ½-inch star tip or use a spoon to create 1¼-inch mounds an inch apart on the lined cookie sheet.
Bake and cool the cookies: Bake until the meringues are dry, hold their shape when pressed gently and no longer stick to the pan liner. Start checking after an hour in the oven. To prevent the cookies from developing cracks, don’t open the oven door until near the end of the baking time. Turn the oven off and leave the cookies in it for another hour. Cool the cookies on the pan, on a rack. Gently remove them from the pan (if they stick, they’re underdone; return them to the oven). Glaze or store them in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for a week.
Glaze the cookies (optional): Melt the chopped chocolate in a small bowl in a microwave (30 second bursts at low-medium temperature) until almost smooth. Add 1 teaspoon oil and stir until completely smooth and shiny. Cool slightly and continue to add oil, if necessary, until a teaspoon of the mixture mounds for several seconds when dropped into the bowl from a spoon. Dip the bottom or top (your choice) of each meringue into the chocolate, shake gently so any extra chocolate falls back into the bowl and place on parchment paper (reuse the sheet they were baked on) until the glaze is set. (To speed up the process, slide the cookies on the parchment onto a cookie sheet and refrigerate). Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for a week.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.