During summer heat waves, I prefer to keep the oven off and try to put the grill to use whenever possible. And being that we are a family that fully embraces having tacos on as many Tuesdays as possible, we have tacos on the mind — a lot.
Carne asada is usually my taco of choice at my favorite taco spots. It doesn’t get much better than marinaded, tender slices of beef served in a corn tortilla with fresh cilantro, raw onion and sometimes avocado. I love how this marinade does so much heavy lifting. After marinating for four hours, the steak is going to taste great. After 24 hours, it’s going to taste even better.
This recipe calls for the optional addition of High Desert Herbs. While this is a blend I make (stokli.com), you can easily make it yourself by blending together dried red chile, marjoram, oregano, sage, thyme, rosemary and lavender. There is a tin of these herbs by my stove at all times. You can also just put a dash of your favorite herbs that you like together, keeping in mind you’re making a Mexican-style grilled beef.
Lately, I’ve been finding some grocery stores that carry bottles of freshly squeezed fruit juices, which are a time saver here. The leftover juice makes great mocktails when added to sparkling water and delicious cocktails with tequila or mezcal.
Hanger, skirt or flank steak cuts generally work the best, but really you can use a variety of cuts depending on how you want to serve it. I have seen thinly sliced short ribs take on this marinade and grill like a champ when served on their own instead of inside tacos.
‘Carne Asada’
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 12-24 hours
½ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
½ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
6 garlic cloves, peeled
½ red onion, peeled
1 cup fresh cilantro leaves, sliced through
½ cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon New Mexico red chile powder
1 tablespoon High Desert Herbs (optional)
2 tablespoons olive, avocado or sunflower oil
3 pounds flank steak
Preparation: In a blender or food processor, buzz together the lime juice, lemon juice, orange juice, garlic, onion, cilantro, soy sauce, red chile powder, High Desert Herbs (if using) and olive oil until almost smooth, but not quite.
Pour this mixture over the flank steak in a shallow-ish container so as much of the steak is covered as possible. Cover tightly and place on the bottom shelf of your fridge. Let this mixture marinate for 4 to 24 hours — the longer the marinade, the more flavor.
Heat a clean grill to pretty much as hot as it will go. Remove the steak from the marinade and grill for around 6-10 minutes on each side, or until the internal temperature reads 135 degrees (for medium rare) with a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak. Remove the steak from the grill, cover with foil and let rest for a good 10 minutes before slicing against the grain.
Serve with rice, beans, salad, as a filling for burritos (or bowls), or my personal favorite way to enjoy this well-worth-the-wait steak — taco night with all the fixings.
Note on taking temperature:
If you prefer a different finishing temperature, here is a general guide: rare: 125 degrees; medium-rare: 130-135 degrees; medium: 135-140 degrees; medium-well: 140-150 degrees; well: 155 degrees.
You can also use the poke-with-your-finger method. Not only does it teach you to just know when a steak is done, but sometimes it’s just easier during the fast pace of cooking. You feel it with your finger, take it off at the perfect time, and boom: It’s done and ready for resting.
The best way I have found to learn the poke method is to use your own hand as a guide. The first step is to touch your ring finger to your thumb and turn your hand so the palm is facing you. If you press on your hand just below your thumb this will mimic what it feels like when you poke a well-done steak. Move your finger slightly to the left around your thumb and you will feel what a medium-well steak feels like. Keep working your way around your thumb and you will eventually reach what a rare steak feels like. Use this method as long as you need to learn, and then the day will come when you’ll know everything you need to know with a single poke of your finger.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.