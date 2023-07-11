PXL_20230705_011034113.PORTRAIT.jpg

A long marinade makes for flavorful carne asada.

 Marianne Sundquist/For The New Mexican

During summer heat waves, I prefer to keep the oven off and try to put the grill to use whenever possible. And being that we are a family that fully embraces having tacos on as many Tuesdays as possible, we have tacos on the mind — a lot.

Carne asada is usually my taco of choice at my favorite taco spots. It doesn’t get much better than marinaded, tender slices of beef served in a corn tortilla with fresh cilantro, raw onion and sometimes avocado. I love how this marinade does so much heavy lifting. After marinating for four hours, the steak is going to taste great. After 24 hours, it’s going to taste even better.

This recipe calls for the optional addition of High Desert Herbs. While this is a blend I make (stokli.com), you can easily make it yourself by blending together dried red chile, marjoram, oregano, sage, thyme, rosemary and lavender. There is a tin of these herbs by my stove at all times. You can also just put a dash of your favorite herbs that you like together, keeping in mind you’re making a Mexican-style grilled beef.

PXL_20230705_011147488.PORTRAIT.jpg

Hanger, skirt or flank steak cuts generally work the best for carne asada.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.

