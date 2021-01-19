As we plod through this first month of 2021, I felt the best thing I could do for you was to tell you to make meatballs — lots of meatballs.
That is what I did recently, tripling Kay Chun’s recipe for pork and ricotta meatballs and making a pot of sauce to go alongside. This allowed us to have spaghetti and meatballs for dinner twice and for lunch once, too. I’ve tried many other meatball recipes, and in the category of fast and easy, this one is simply the best. The combination of pork and ricotta makes them tender and juicy; the Parmesan provides a punch of flavor. (Vegetarians, note that Chun has also developed an excellent recipe for vegetarian meatballs.)
You could use jarred sauce if you don’t want to deal with homemade, but once you get the pot on the stove you’ll see (or remember) how easy it is to do, how bright and fresh the results are compared to even the best jarred sauce. Start that before you make the meatballs, and both will be done around the same time.
I have four small tips for this recipe: Use a heavy hand with the Parmesan (and if you do, a lighter hand with the salt). Try not to overbake them. If you check them and think they could go another minute or two in the oven, they’re probably already done. Let them bathe in simmering tomato sauce before serving. Lastly, make extras.
Pork and Ricotta Meatballs
Total time: 20 minutes; makes: 4 servings
1/2 cup whole-milk ricotta
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 large egg
1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
1 pound ground pork
Preparation: Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and use your hands to gently mix.
Shape the meat into 12 equally sized balls (about 21/4 inches in diameter). Arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.
Tips: Leftover meatballs freeze well; simply reheat in the oven at 375 degrees until warmed through (about 20 minutes).
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.