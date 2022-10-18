One of my favorite things about fall is how the focus in my house shifts from the bustle of outdoor activities to finding every chance possible to feel warm and cozy at home. Sometimes this looks like heating water in the kettle for tea, and sometimes it’s as simple as putting my to-do list in a drawer, watching a movie with the kids and cuddling up with all the blankets we can find.
With fall gatherings and entertaining on the rise, I thought it would be fun to share one of my favorite ways to approach entertaining and eating — canapés.
The word “canapé” is French for sofa as well as bite-sized hors d’oeuvres. The story floating around is that a French chef was trying to come up with ideas for a new type of appetizer. One day he happened to be looking at his couch and thought about a small piece of bread with something tasty on it. Today, canapés typically are a single-bite appetizer that ideally explodes with flavor. While this recipe is written as a canapé, it can certainly be enlarged to make a delightful first or even main course by leaving the tortillas whole and maybe adding some fresh mixed greens or even fish, chicken or beef.
This is also a play on the Spanish romesco sauce. In the late 1800s, it looked like a spicy fish stew, long thought to be tastier the closer it was made to the sea. Today, it’s widely known as a rustic Catalonian condiment made by blending some variety of tomato and/or roasted red peppers, nuts, vinegar and paprika. It’s wonderful alongside fish or grilled vegetables, smeared on bread, with eggs or pasta, swirled into hummus, added to beans or stews, and in this, case spooned on crispy tortilla chips.
Maybe because it’s hard for me to resist, I set out to make a high-desert version, using New Mexico mild red chile and sunflower seeds. I skipped the tomatoes altogether and instead added some caramelized onions for a bit of natural sweetness. Served on a crispy tortilla with a little spoon of avocado crema, this is my idea of snacking heaven.
And guess what? Don’t let the dainty bite-sized appearance dissuade you. If you piled a big bowl of chips into a bowl with a bowl of romesco and avocado on the side, I would bet everyone eating would be just as delighted. If you give this a try, make it work for you: The crispy chips, romesco and believe it or not, even the avocado crema can all be made the day before, making for easy and delicious entertaining and eating.
Red chile ‘romesco’ and avocado cream tostadas
Makes: 8 dozen canapés; total time: 2 hours
For the crispy tostadas
12 medium corn tortillas
olive oil for brushing
salt for sprinkling
For theromesco:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, sliced
2 garlic cloves, sliced
1 pint (2 cups), mild red chile purée, defrosted
1 cup toasted sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon smoked paprika or red chile powder
2 teaspoons sherry vinegar
¼ cup cilantro leaves
Salt and pepper to taste
For the avocadocrema:
2 ripe avocados
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Preparation: To make the tostadas, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and line two sheet trays with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. I like to stack six tortillas at a time and cut them in half, then half again, then each stack in half again, totaling eight wedges from each tortilla. Drizzle a little olive on the bottom of each pan and spread out the tortilla pieces so they are not overlapping or touching. Move them around so they get a coating of oil, then flip them over. This helps get a little bit of oil on both sides of each chip. Sprinkle salt over the tops and bake them for around 12-14 minutes. The timing really depends on your specific oven, so keep a close eye on them. Repeat this process until all your tortillas are cooked into crispy chips. Let them cool at room temperature and store in an airtight container until ready to serve.
To make the romesco, heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and after a minute add the onions. Cook the onions until they are caramelized all over, then lower the heat and add the garlic, cooking another couple of minutes more. Add the chile purée, sunflower seeds, paprika and vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let cool to room temperature before blending together with the cilantro leaves into a textured purée. Reserve in the fridge until ready to serve.
To make the avocado crema, blend the avocados, sour cream, fresh lime juice with a pinch of salt and pepper until smooth. Reserve in the fridge until ready to serve.
To serve, spoon some romesco on each chip and top with a small dollop of avocado crema. Garnish with cilantro or pieces of edible flower petals if you like.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Contact her at marianne@stokli.com.