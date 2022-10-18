One of my favorite things about fall is how the focus in my house shifts from the bustle of outdoor activities to finding every chance possible to feel warm and cozy at home. Sometimes this looks like heating water in the kettle for tea, and sometimes it’s as simple as putting my to-do list in a drawer, watching a movie with the kids and cuddling up with all the blankets we can find.

With fall gatherings and entertaining on the rise, I thought it would be fun to share one of my favorite ways to approach entertaining and eating — canapés.

The word “canapé” is French for sofa as well as bite-sized hors d’oeuvres. The story floating around is that a French chef was trying to come up with ideas for a new type of appetizer. One day he happened to be looking at his couch and thought about a small piece of bread with something tasty on it. Today, canapés typically are a single-bite appetizer that ideally explodes with flavor. While this recipe is written as a canapé, it can certainly be enlarged to make a delightful first or even main course by leaving the tortillas whole and maybe adding some fresh mixed greens or even fish, chicken or beef.

