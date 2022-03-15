Dining shutdowns. Outdoors only. Pivots to takeout. Shifting rules about seating capacity. New COVID-19 safety protocols. Staffing shortages. Rising food costs. And customers whose comfort level about being in crowds or at restaurant tables has ebbed and flowed with every new wave of the pandemic.
To say restaurants, their owners and their employees have endured a roller-coaster two years is a grand understatement.
But here we are, as year two of the pandemic ticks into year three. Cases are dropping from their omicron-fueled heights, and the government has relaxed its mask rules. For many people, it feels like spring in more ways than one.
Part of what makes Santa Fe — and New Mexico — a culinary destination are events designed for lovers of food and drink, from massive festivals that draw national attention to intimate wine dinners and prix fixe menus. For the past two years, many of those beloved fixtures went missing.
Now, restaurants and event organizers want you to know: If you’re ready for them, they’re ready for you.
That’s how I found myself a guest at Coyote Cafe the evening of March 1 for the James Beard Foundation “Taste America” dinner series’ stop in Santa Fe — my first big indoor event and only my fourth time dining indoors since the pandemic began. Coyote Cafe chef Dakota Weiss and Restaurant Martín chef Martín Rios (nominated yet again this year for best chef in the Southwest in the James Beard Foundation’s Restaurant and Chef Awards) designed an elegant menu, paired with cocktails, wine and spirits, for an evening that was about more than just fine dining.
“Taste America is an national event series that was developed to shine a light on chefs who not only serve good food, but also do good — whether being environmentally conscious, supporting their local community or ensuring the food industry is more equitable and sustainable for all who work in it,” said Siobhan Flaherty Haber, vice president of events at the James Beard Foundation. “These events showcase the delicious variety of food found across the United States and provides a way for the local community to support the independent restaurant industry, who has been hard hit during the pandemic.”
Natalie Bovis, founder of The Liquid Muse and event producer for the event, said hosting the dinner series signals to the entire country that Santa Fe is an exciting culinary destination.
“We have such a close knit and supportive culinary community here that when a couple of our chefs are spotlighted like this, it shines a light on the Santa Fe restaurant scene as a whole,” she said. “… I hope that Santa Fe will continue to be part of the Taste America series for many more years to come. Our little town has a lot of big talent to offer.”
And for a third endorsement, I offer you an overheard bit of conversation midway through the evening: “Oh!” one woman exclaimed to another. “I just really, really needed this.”
That feeling of joy was practically palpable in Coyote’s massive main dining room, where the chefs popped out to riotous applause and cheers, and the dining chatter escalated to a low roar throughout the night. More than one person confessed this was their first big-scale indoor dining event since March 2020.
Together, we feasted on salmon aburi and pan-seared duck breast, wagyu beef short ribs and chocolate-caramel crémeux accompanied by a Rabbit Hole whiskey flight. They sent us home with a bag of chile-chocolate gourmet popcorn that I’m still dreaming about — and a reminder of the energy that a great meal among fellow food lovers can bring.
Coming up
There’s much more to look forward to this spring. Here’s a sampling of what restaurants and event organizers have in store:
Supper Club returns: Arable in Eldorado has been one of my favorite Santa Fe restaurants since I first interviewed owners Renée Fox and Dave Readyhough for a feature in The New Mexican a couple years back, both for their inventive seasonal menus and their commitment to quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. They recently brought back their beloved Supper Club, a monthly special dining experience. Seating, Fox told me, remains at 50 percent capacity and outdoor spots are available.
“The decision to bring back supper club was just that: the need to create a social event filled with joy, community, great food and drinks,” chef Fox said. “… The Supper Club allows me to be creative in the kitchen outside our regular menu and daily specials, showcase seasonal ingredients and drinks that I’m particularly excited to share.”
March’s menu celebrated Mardi Gras; the April 5 event will be a spring fling designed to reflect the change of the season in both the food and wine. The cost is $100 per person plus tax and gratuity; reservations are required by calling 505-303-3816. Visit arablesantafe.com for more information.
A Tour of Burgundy: Palace Prime is offering a beautiful special menu between 5 and 9 p.m. March 24 that pairs Burgundy-inspired food with six wines from Côtes de Nuits and Côtes de Beaune. Expect refined takes on indulgent dishes like foie gras and toast, escargot, snow crab salad and poussin. The cost is $195 per person; visit palaceprimesf.com and click on “reservations” to save your spot.
Chocolate and Coffee: Last year, much of the Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest moved outdoors, turning this vibrant event into a block party of sorts. This year, the event returns to Expo New Mexico with more than 120 chocolatiers, coffee roasters, bakers, candy makers and more, including purveyors from Santa Fe. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 2-3. Tickets are $15 for adults and $2 for kids 3 to 12. For details and tickets, visit chocolateandcoffeefest.com.
Wine festival: It’s not too early to look ahead to Memorial Day weekend, when the 2022 New Mexico Wine Festival in Albuquerque returns to Balloon Fiesta Park from noon to 6 p.m. May 26-28. This 21-and-over event will feature more than 100 wines from New Mexico wineries.
Tasting tickets, which include a commemorative glass and $5 off a bottle purchase, are $25 to $30; visit nmwine.com for details.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.