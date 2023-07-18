Usually, I’m not thinking of lemon recipes at this time of year, when the vibrant decadence of summer fruit is upon us. But with a giant bush of lavender blooms in the backyard and the swath of bees that come to do their work each day, I began this week thinking about lavender first and fruit second. Which led me to this delightful combination of lavender, ginger and lemon in this easy-to-make pie. And since a little lavender goes a long way, its only appearance is in the simple whipped cream topping flavored with a touch of honey and a pinch of crushed lavender buds.
You’ll notice the recipe calls for culinary lavender. This simply means this is a lavender safe for edible consumption and not one that has been sprayed with chemicals. I know the lavender bush in my yard is safe because it only gets water — although each time I cut some stems, I say a little prayer that our dog, Saturn, hasn’t visited my favorite plant in the yard. If you don’t grow your own, farmers markets are a great source to find fresh, local lavender. In this dry climate, it only takes a day or two for lavender to completely dry at room temperature, at which point you can pull the buds off with your fingers and store in an airtight glass jar at room temperature.
The recipe for this pie is strikingly similar to key lime. Instead of lime juice, we use lemon. Whenever you make any recipe that only uses one part of the egg, in this case the yolks, it’s a great opportunity to use the whites to make egg white omelets, a meringue or what’s been on my mind lately: a pavlova topped with whipped cream and lots of fresh summer fruit.
Here, I serve this pie with a drizzle of blackberry coulis because I had some on hand, but this is optional. Diced strawberries, a few cherries or even sliced peaches or plums would be lovely on top. And because it takes at least three hours for the pie to set in the fridge, this is the perfect pie to make a day (or even two) ahead of time.
Lemon and ginger pie
Makes: 1 pie, 8-10 servings;
total time: 4 hours
For the crust:
2 cups crushed crispy ginger snaps or thins, divided
3 tablespoons butter, melted
3 tablespoons brown sugar
For the filling:
6 large egg yolks
2 14-ounce cans of sweetened condensed milk
1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
For the topping:
1½ cups heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon ground culinary lavender
1 tablespoon honey
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together 1½ cups of the crushed cookies, melted butter and brown sugar. (Reserve the remaining crushed cookies for garnishing plates of pie later). Press the mixture into the bottom of a pie dish, tart shell or springform pan. Bake for 15 minutes.
While the crust is baking, make the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice. Pour the filling into the baked crust and carefully transfer back into the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the pie looks mostly set with a slight wobble in the center. Let pie cool, almost to room temperature, before transferring to the fridge for at least 3 hours.
Make the topping: Whisk the heavy cream until it forms peaks that still look silky and not overly stiff. Whisk in the lavender and honey. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
To serve: Spoon some whipped cream on top of slices of pie with a sprinkle of crushed ginger cookies before serving.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.