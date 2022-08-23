Last week, my friend Abra Berens shared a photo of a salad she had recently made with pickled peaches. I was not only smitten, I became immediately hungry. I had been planning on a salad for this week with some kind of fruit, and I have always loved a good pickled fruit, but then later in the week a friend gave me a bag of peaches from her bumper-crop-producing tree, and the rest is history.
For years I have been inspired by Abra’s close-to-the-farm, straightforward yet bold approach to flavor. I highly recommend her most recent book, Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds and Legumes. I’m sure many of the recipes I have shared here have been influenced by her in some way. This is one of the most beautiful things about cooking — like a language, it shifts, changes and grows over time, mostly because of the people around us. The way I cook today is a direct result of my Italian heritage, French training and the chefs, farmers and friends who have shared with me their knowledge and experiences. Each of them have come into my life with their own history of learning and life, and so the lineage grows on. Sometimes it looks a lot like learning, and sometimes it looks like simply sharing a meal.
These days, my cooking is inspired by the high-desert landscape and by food that is easy to make, easy to share and easy to serve. When I use the word “easy,” what I’m really leaning toward is beauty. The beauty of a fire-roasted green chile; the beauty of a ripe peach shared with a friend; the beauty of colors, shapes and textures of ingredients meeting on a plate with the purpose of celebrating one another. At this stage of my cooking life, this is what feels good and warm.
All of these components — the pickles, the crunchy crumbs and the salad combination — can be enjoyed on their own and with a plethora of other foods. The pickled peaches and chile are lovely paired with all kinds of cheese, charcuterie, burgers, etc. The crunchy crumbs can be sprinkled on soup, stew, hummus, pasta, etc. But the golden nectar — the leftover pickling liquid infused with green chile and peaches — is a star on its own. The liquid is a beautiful vinaigrette base just needing a bit of oil, or is equally refreshing and interesting when incorporated into a cocktail or glass of sparkling water.
Late Summer Salad with Pickled Peaches and Crunchy Crumbs
Makes: 6 servings; total time: 1 hour
For the pickles:
3 peaches, sliced
3 fire-roasted green chiles, peeled, seeded and sliced
1 cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup honey
Pinch of sea salt
For the crunchy crumbs:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 clove of garlic, smashed but still whole
1/2 cup raw pumpkin seeds, coarsely crushed
1/2 cup coarse dried breadcrumbs
Salt and pepper to taste
For the salad:
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons pickling liquid
1 small head of radicchio, sliced
6 cups of arugula
1 cup basil leaves, torn
4 ounces fresh goat cheese
Preparation: First let’s make the pickles. Place the peaches and green chile in a heatproof jar. In a medium saucepan, bring the apple cider vinegar, honey and salt to a boil. Pour this over the fruit, making sure the fruit and chiles are fully submerged. Let this sit for at least a half-hour.
Now for the toasted crumbs: In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic cloves and let them cook for a minute or two. Now add the pecans and breadcrumbs, and stir frequently until they are golden brown, around 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, remove the garlic cloves and let cool.
In a large salad bowl, whisk together the extra-virgin olive oil and peach pickling liquid. Add the radicchio, arugula and basil, and gently toss together. Top with pickled peaches and chiles, goat cheese and toasted crumbs. Crack a bit of sea salt and black pepper over the top if you wish.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.