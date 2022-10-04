The last days of tomatoes are upon us. If you happen to be wondering what to do with the last pickings from your garden or greenhouse, the last haul from the farmers market, or want to stock up at the grocery store before these summer gems are gone, this recipe is for you. If the thought of canning feels like too much, please don’t let that dissuade you. This sauce is wonderful fresh or frozen, too.
Tomatoes have always held a special place in my heart. I cannot imagine a family gathering with the Italian side of my family without a pot of tomato gravy simmering on the stove. These days, I find myself clinging to these memories more for my children than myself. When they are grown, I want them to have the scent of tomato sauce stitched into their minds like a soft quilt, reminding them of our family, and their place in it, beyond space and time.
My Aunt Jessie used to braise a short rib in tomato gravy on holidays for added flavor. Because of this memory, I have adopted a new tradition. On Christmas Eve, I braise short ribs in tomato gravy overnight in the Crock-Pot, I think in hopes of infusing memories of Italian Christmas into my family’s dreams. On nights like this, I’m able to remember details I had all but forgotten; the exact shade of my grandmother’s cream sweater, the feel of her soft and wrinkled hands, the comfort I felt as a child watching my grandfather sit at the table, arranging his stamp collection with a magnifying glass in his hand.
Tomato Sauce
Makes: around 4 quarts;
total time: 6 hours
12 pounds Roma tomatoes (or any variety you wish)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1¾ cups diced onions
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon dried oregano
8 tablespoons bottled lemon juice (only if canning)
Preparation: First, let’s wash, quarter, trim off the core and deseed the tomatoes. To deseed them, use your fingers to push out the seedy juice into a bowl and discard. Once all the tomatoes are prepared, transfer them to a blender and purée them in batches until smooth.
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, add the olive oil. After a minute, add the onions and garlic and cook for around 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Now add the tomato purée, brown sugar, pepper, salt and oregano. Stir well and bring the sauce to a boil. Lower the heat and let the sauce simmer until it’s reduced by half, around 4-5 hours, stirring occasionally to make sure nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot.
If canning, add 2 tablespoons of bottled lemon juice to each of four, sanitized quart jars and process using a hot water bath method for 50 minutes. (To learn more about canning, visit foodinjars.com/canning-101-archive.)
If using fresh, you can skip adding the extra lemon juice and store the tomato sauce in the fridge for up to five days, or the freezer for up to six months.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.