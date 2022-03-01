New food trucks pop up around Santa Fe so often that it can be hard to keep track of them all.
That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try.
Some of the most inventive, distinctive and downright soul-satisfying food in this county comes in takeout containers handed out from a food truck window. I recently stopped by three of Santa Fe’s newer trucks in three very different locations: downtown near the Capitol, over near the mall and out in Eldorado.
Mas Chile, a festive truck parked at the Santa Fe Brewing Co.’s Eldorado outpost (but also now setting up shop at Oscars Tree Service on Rufina Street) serves Mexican-inspired comfort food courtesy of Chef Edmundo “Mundo” Kelley Mendoza. This is food that’s hearty, comforting and fun, encouraging diners to get creative with an array of chile and sauces.
The large menu ($9-$15 for entrées) features all-day breakfast options in taco, quesadilla, burrito and sandwich variations. There are tacos and burritos on the lunch and dinner menu, too, with asada con rajas, chicken mole or calabacitas for the filling. And there’s a cheeseburger, chicken sandwich and rajas cheesesteak, all served with crinkle-cut fries.
The rajas cheesesteak ($15) is massive and indulgent, with cream sauce, mayo and cheese enrobing thin-sliced steak, poblano and corn, all between thinly sliced steak w/ poblano, corn, cream sauce and cheese on soft telera bread and topped with your choice of chile.
About that chile: The full range encompasses red, green and Christmas, as well as pasilla (or chile negro), smoky chipotle, fiery chile de arbol, ancho (dried poblano), cascabel, a chocolatey mole and the signature Mas Chile, which adds a bit of mayo for a creamy heat. You can choose a chile with any entrée, or sample a few in small cups for 75 cents each. Or try a chile flight (perfect for dipping those fries) of three for $2.
Visit the Mas Chile website to find out where the truck will be when; it’s definitely worth hunting down.
Next up in my food truck tour: Alcalde, one of the newest additions to the food truck pod across from Kaune’s market. The pretty dark blue truck is tucked down a quiet arm off the bustling central lot.
The chef recommended the two most popular sandwiches, and unable to decide, I ordered both. I must have looked silly sitting alone at one of the nearby picnic tables with two mammoth sandwiches and accompanying well-seasoned skinny fries.
Silly, that is, to anyone who hasn’t paid a visit to Alcalde yet. Those in the know would applaud my decision to double down with two loose interpretations of classic sandwiches: a banh mi ($13) and a Cubanito ($12). The banh mi hit all the right notes, the brightness of pickled carrots and bell peppers and cilantro balancing the mildly spicy Sriracha aioli and the rich slices of grilled ribeye. But my favorite was the Cubanito, a comforting and flavorful assemblage of pulled pork, Swiss, ham, pickles and mayo on soft griddled bread.
Alcalde rounds out its menu with a cheeseburger, green chile cheeseburger, the Alcalde burger (with pepper jack cheese, bacon, avocado and jalapeño mayo), a few other sandwich and wrap selections, and a breakfast burrito. Prices start at $9, and nothing’s over $13. The only downside to eating at Alcalde is that you’re almost certain to be too stuffed to finish your meal with a fresh-made doughnut from the nearby Craft truck.
My final destination took me to the Harley Davidson store in the Santa Fe Place mall complex, where an ’80s metal tune blasted as I approached the silver box-shaped Poki Tako. I ordered one of the chef’s takes on a poke bowl, a Hawaiian dish (poke means “to cut”) that refers to raw seafood served over rice with vegetables and flavorful sauce.
Here, the fusion-style poke bowls come with a choice of sushi rice, brown rice or greens for a bed, and there’s a Hawaiian-inspired version, spicy tuna, fire chicken, citrus salmon and “The 505,” which adds chile to the mix of toppings. My spicy tuna poke bowl ($17) had about a dozen components to it (including Sriracha, ponzu, quick-pickled cucumber, carrot, daikon, seaweed salad, nori, masago, wasabi tobiko, avocado and edamame), all beautifully arranged in the bowl.
The tacos here ($4.75 to $6.50 each) are no less elaborate or distinctive. The Baja fish taco had big, beautifully crisp chunks of fried Alaskan cod alongside mango, cucumber salad, pickled red onion and avocado lime crema. There’s also a Korean-inspired bulgogi taco, a carnitas taco with in-house slow-cooked pork shoulder, a teriyaki chicken variety, and a Tako taco with grilled octopus, chimichurri, slaw and blood orange crema.
Poki Tako’s menu is rounded out with a green chile cheeseburger, fish and chips, pork dumplings and kimchi fries, which I can’t wait to try next.
But in between repeat visits to these three new favorites, I’ve got more food trucks to check out.
