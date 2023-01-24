Last week brought on my craving for all things Thai, so it wasn’t too surprising that this week my hankerings took a trip across the Bay of Bengal to India. More specifically, to Amritsar in the northern part of the country, where butter chicken (traditionally known as murgh makhani) originated somewhere between the 1940s and ‘50s.
When I first had the thought to make this, I looked around my kitchen thinking I would surely need to go to the store to pull it off, but to my delight, I already had everything I needed. I had to make a few variations from the classic method of marinating pieces of raw chicken in yogurt and spices, searing them and finishing them in the sauce, but guess what? It worked out beautifully and reminded me that sometimes deviating from what’s “correct” can bring about delicious discoveries.
In this instance, I couldn’t find plain cashews, but I did have a spiced nut mix, so I just picked out all the cashews and had just enough. I didn’t have raw chicken, but I did have a whole rotisserie chicken I had picked up for lunches that week. So I quickly broke the chicken into pieces, covered it with cold water, a pinch of salt, pepper, a cut up carrot and onion and let it simmer for 30 minutes before straining it. Now I had chicken broth! Then, as soon as the chicken pieces were cool enough to handle, I picked all the meat off the bones, and now I had a whole quart of pulled chicken. I saved some pieces of skin for my dog, Saturn, and discarded the bones. While the broth was cooking, I had another pot on the stove simmering onion, garlic and ginger, and within an hour, the butter chicken was simmering away and rice was cooking on the stove. I share these details because sometimes when life is busy and time is short, it can be easy to think that we can’t make something. But it can also be an invitation to make it work with what we have on hand. Because I made broth, I had an extra quart of it in the fridge and a few days later added that to our leftovers with some broccoli to make a delicious butter chicken soup.
In this recipe, I’m going to fast-forward to listing both pulled chicken meat and chicken broth as ingredients, instead of walking through the steps of making both. It’s my hope this gives an extra dose of permission for folks who are tight on time and need to buy chicken broth and/or cooked chicken. If you have the time, I would recommend marinating pieces of raw chicken in your favorite plain yogurt and a generous pinch of many of the spices listed here for about an hour. Then sear the chicken in a really hot pan with a glug of oil and/or butter until they are caramelized all over, and reserve them until you can add them to the sauce and they can finish cooking all the way through (until they read 165 degrees) on a thermometer.
We served this with rice the first night, and then we picked up some naan the next day to enjoy with leftovers. If you wanted, you could make this vegetarian by choosing a vegetable you love instead of chicken. I think cauliflower or eggplant would be delicious choices. You could also swap out the heavy cream for coconut milk if you wanted to make this a bit lighter.
Butter Chicken
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 11/2 hours
8 tablespoons butter, divided
1 large onion, sliced
4 large cloves of garlic, thinly sliced
¼ cup minced fresh ginger
14-ounce can of diced tomatoes
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground coriander
2 teaspoons garam masala
1 tablespoon New Mexico red chile powder (whatever heat level you prefer)
½ cup cashews
2 cups chicken broth
4 cups cooked and pulled chicken
½ cup heavy cream
Sliced cilantro leaves, for garnish
Preparation: In a large pot over medium heat, add half of the butter, 4 tablespoons. Once it’s melted and starting to bubble, add the onion, garlic and ginger. Let this cook for around 10 minutes, being careful the garlic doesn’t burn. Now add the tomatoes, cumin, coriander, garam masala, red chile powder and cashews. Let this cook for a few minutes, stirring frequently. Add the chicken broth, and let this mixture simmer until the cashews are tender when tasted, around 20 minutes. Turn off the heat and carefully transfer this mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Add this back to the pot, along with the cooked chicken, heavy cream and remaining 4 tablespoons of butter. Check seasoning and adjust as needed. Serve with rice and/or naan and garnish with cilantro leaves right before serving.
