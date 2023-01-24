Last week brought on my craving for all things Thai, so it wasn’t too surprising that this week my hankerings took a trip across the Bay of Bengal to India. More specifically, to Amritsar in the northern part of the country, where butter chicken (traditionally known as murgh makhani) originated somewhere between the 1940s and ‘50s.

When I first had the thought to make this, I looked around my kitchen thinking I would surely need to go to the store to pull it off, but to my delight, I already had everything I needed. I had to make a few variations from the classic method of marinating pieces of raw chicken in yogurt and spices, searing them and finishing them in the sauce, but guess what? It worked out beautifully and reminded me that sometimes deviating from what’s “correct” can bring about delicious discoveries.

In this instance, I couldn’t find plain cashews, but I did have a spiced nut mix, so I just picked out all the cashews and had just enough. I didn’t have raw chicken, but I did have a whole rotisserie chicken I had picked up for lunches that week. So I quickly broke the chicken into pieces, covered it with cold water, a pinch of salt, pepper, a cut up carrot and onion and let it simmer for 30 minutes before straining it. Now I had chicken broth! Then, as soon as the chicken pieces were cool enough to handle, I picked all the meat off the bones, and now I had a whole quart of pulled chicken. I saved some pieces of skin for my dog, Saturn, and discarded the bones. While the broth was cooking, I had another pot on the stove simmering onion, garlic and ginger, and within an hour, the butter chicken was simmering away and rice was cooking on the stove. I share these details because sometimes when life is busy and time is short, it can be easy to think that we can’t make something. But it can also be an invitation to make it work with what we have on hand. Because I made broth, I had an extra quart of it in the fridge and a few days later added that to our leftovers with some broccoli to make a delicious butter chicken soup.

