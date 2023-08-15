IMG-4588.jpg

Chopped salads from Kaune’s Neighborhood Market.

 Kristen Cox Roby/For The New Mexican

For years, the concept of a great salad intimidated me.

Why? Because there has to be rules, right? A recipe, a strict set of ingredients that makes a salad a Cobb or a Caesar or a Waldorf. Every element, from greens to green goddess dressing, had to work in perfect harmony.

These days, I relish the delight of an eclectic salad, with its ability to surprise in every bite. This forkful has a little extra dressing and the saltiness of an olive; the next has shreds of cheddar clinging to a sweet, acidic wedge of tomato. Bring on the beans, stir in some sprouts, give me the crunch of seeds and celery and bell pepper.

IMG-4515.jpg

The chicken Cobb salad from Second Street Brewery’s Rufina Taproom.
IMG-4583.jpg

Vinaigrette’s Nutty Pear-Fessor salad with grilled flank steak and extra dressing.

Recommended for you