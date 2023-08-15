For years, the concept of a great salad intimidated me.
Why? Because there has to be rules, right? A recipe, a strict set of ingredients that makes a salad a Cobb or a Caesar or a Waldorf. Every element, from greens to green goddess dressing, had to work in perfect harmony.
These days, I relish the delight of an eclectic salad, with its ability to surprise in every bite. This forkful has a little extra dressing and the saltiness of an olive; the next has shreds of cheddar clinging to a sweet, acidic wedge of tomato. Bring on the beans, stir in some sprouts, give me the crunch of seeds and celery and bell pepper.
Recently, I went in search of center-stage salads around Santa Fe: those main-course options that stand tall among other hearty fare. I discovered that, like the salads themselves, it’s best to consider the whole experience rather than the individual ingredients.
Salad with a beer: What kind of salad stands up to a craft IPA? I’d wager it’s the elaborate chicken Cobb salad at Second Street Brewery’s Rufina Taproom. I took mine to go, but I would have happily paired this filling entrée salad with, say, the Boneshaker Amber, Agua Fria Pilsner or the Sloppy Sloth Citra Hazy IPA. The salad ($17) has so many elements that each bite offers a new combo: Mixed greens and tender, flavorful grilled chicken breast are complemented by hardboiled egg, avocado, olives, bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted pepper, blue cheese, local sprouts, Chimayó chile pecans and sunflower seeds. You can choose dressings; I tried both a dreamy ranch and a mild citrus vinaigrette.
Meanwhile, your dining companions can opt for one of the many bar-friendly appetizers, the wide range of burgers and sandwiches, and even a few entrées, including fish and chips, enchiladas and huevos rancheros. (You can also get a similar lineup, salad included, at Second Street’s Railyard location.)
Salad with a view: I’ve never gotten takeout from Santa Fe salad institution Vinaigrette, but I’ve dined inside a handful of times over the years. Upscale salads, of course, are the stars here, with a thoughtful selection sorted into “bright and zingy,” “savory,” “a little sweet” and “in balance” options. The salads here range from $13 to $20; optional add-ons (think everything from roasted veggies or grilled tofu to seared scallops or duck confit) can range from $7 to $11. (There are also sides, sandwiches and desserts.)
I decided to go all-out with my takeout, ordering the Nutty Pear-Fessor ($17) with grilled flank steak ($10) and extra dressing (75 cents). With tax, tip, a 3% sustainability charge and a 2% kitchen appreciation fee, my total came to $35.72 for the salad.
The salad was certainly an original — bold and vivid: perfectly cooked and seasoned steak, tender pears roasted in balsamic, crumbled bacon, toasted pecan halves and blue cheese on a bed of tender greens with a ruby port vinaigrette. But I think I would have appreciated it more during a leisurely lunch with a friend, sipping a bright, lively pepino (lightly sweetened club soda with cucumber and lime juice) and soaking in the picturesque ambiance of the adobe house’s shaded courtyard — one of the prettiest dining spots in the city.
Salad with a grocery list: There are several grocery store salad bars in this town, but no shop has the chopped salad game down to an art like Kaune’s Neighborhood Market. This elevated grocery spot near the Capitol serves up provisions for locals and tourists alike, from wine and specialty drinks to prepared sandwiches and foods, curated condiments, sweets, fresh meats and cheeses, picnics to go, and plenty of local goodies.
But in the back is where the real magic happens. There, you’ll find a small counter with salad ingredients and a board outlining your options: half a dozen suggested specialty salads and instructions on how to build the custom chopped salad of your dreams.
Don’t be fooled by the prices here and the “half” and “full” portion size descriptions. I find a “half” salad — $6.29 to $6.99 — to be more than enough for a substantial lunch or dinner, and the “full” — $9.69 to $10.59 — guaranteed to provide leftovers. We ordered two half salads: a custom order with chicken, ham and a variety of veggies and cheese, and the Canyon Road, which features romaine chopped and tossed with apples, Swiss cheese, cranberries, cashews and poppy seed dressing. (I ordered them at the counter and watched as they were prepared, but you can also order online ahead of time.) They, like all Kaune’s salads, were fresh, eclectic and an absolute steal for the price.
It’s hard to go wrong with any of these salads, but next time I return, I’ll probably pick up an old favorite, the Old Santa Fe Trail, with romaine, corn, tomato, red bell pepper, black beans, avocado, Mexican cheese crumbles and tortilla strips with green chile ranch dressing (my favorite) or Head Ancho vinaigrette. And I’ll be sure to pull out my loyalty card, which earns you a free salad for every nine purchased.
Then I’ll grab some pantry staples, a pint of gourmet ice cream and maybe a bottle of wine on my way out the door. Like I said: It’s all about the mix.