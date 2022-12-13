If You Go

Piccolino Italian Restaurant

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Where: 2890 Agua Fría St., Santa Fe More info: Visit piccolinosantafe.com or call 505-471-1480

Contact Kristen Cox Roby at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com

Popular in the Community