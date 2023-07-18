It’s been hot. The kind of hot that commands attention, that hijacks conversations, that structures the shape of your day. Pools are a luxury in our high-desert climate; many homes (including ours) lack air conditioning because years ago, it wasn’t so frequently needed.
So while this hot weather makes me yearn for summertime barbecue, I’m loath to fire up a hot grill — or even turn on the oven. Last week, I decided to leave it to the professionals and satisfy my craving at three local hot dog spots.
I brought my 6-year-old daughter, something of a hot dog connoisseur, to the first destination: Chicago Dog Express, that typically busy walk-up stand with the bright blue awning at the corner of Cerrillos Road and Paseo de Peralta. Hot dogs and Polish sausage here are the real deal, straight from Chicago dog stalwart Vienna Beef. (It also sells breakfast burritos, Frito pies and tamale pies.)
But we were here for the hot dogs. I opted, of course, for the classic Chicago style, an all-beef hot dog on a poppy-seed bun topped with yellow mustard, relish, onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt. Chicago Dog Express offers regular and jumbo sizes, “half-loaded” and “loaded” with double toppings (from $6.29 to $9.53). I opted for the regular, half-loaded, and it was plenty. If you’ve never had a Chicago-style dog, it’s a gloriously salty, spicy, tangy, fresh take on the hot dog, one I’ve been thinking about ever since. (Other specialty dogs here include the Santa Fe, with red or green chile, and the Coney Island dog, with sauerkraut, mustard and onions.)
Chicagoans famously eschew ketchup on their hot dogs, but when my daughter ordered a dog with just ketchup and onions, the friendly attendant behind the counter didn’t bat an eye. We sat at one of the umbrella tables and made short work of our meals; my kid deemed it the best hot dog she’d ever had.
That ended up proving a bit of a problem: It was so good, in her opinion, that she refused to go with me to the other two spots on my list — “not unless we’re going back to the other place,” she told me.
Too bad for her. My second stop, Brochachos’ hot dog cart on St. Michael’s Drive, is known for its inventive and often outrageously loaded dogs, such as The Wolfy Dog ($6), a jumbo dog topped with cream cheese, jalapeños and chipotle fried onions. On a previous visit, I was blown away by The Chileeeee Dog ($7), which came absolutely swimming in spicy red chile beans and cheddar cheese.
This time, inspired by my kid back at home, I decided to keep it simple, with some cheddar cheese, ketchup and mustard ($4) and had my order in hand in under two minutes. By the time I unwrapped the dog to add on my condiments, the generous amount of cheddar had melted into the bun perfectly. I could see it (perhaps with some chips or one of the ever-changing fresh-made desserts) being a perfect quick, filling, no-fuss weekday lunch.
Finally, I crossed a meal off my bucket list: a hot dog from beloved food truck El Chile Toreado. I couldn’t tell you how many times I’ve had its breakfast burritos (including the “Luis Mix,” which comes with chorizo, bacon and Polish sausage), and I’ve had the breakfast tacos, the lunch tacos and the lunch burritos … but I’ve never ordered one of the nearly half-dozen hot dog options.
You can pick these up at the Mr. Polish stand on Siler Road, but I visited El Chile Toreado truck on Early Street for my order. I splurged on the Mr. Polish itself ($12), a hoagie bun with a kielbasa sausage buried beneath a gooey slick of Monterey Jack cheese, baked pinto beans, carnitas and bacon. The whole thing — so big I saved half for lunch the next day — is maybe even better than I imagined it could be, the kind of robust flavor that has you going for the next bite before you’re done with the current one. But if you’ve had anything from El Chile Toreado, that’s not a surprise: It consistently serves some of the very best food in town.
I was grateful to the folks who slung these hot dogs in the blazing heat, but I know after this adventure I’ll be paying repeat visits long after the monsoon arrives. Maybe I can even convince my 6-year-old to tag along — ketchup optional.