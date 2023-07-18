IMG-4414.jpg

A Chicago-style hot dog from Chicago Dog Express.

 Kristen Cox Roby/For The New Mexican

It’s been hot. The kind of hot that commands attention, that hijacks conversations, that structures the shape of your day. Pools are a luxury in our high-desert climate; many homes (including ours) lack air conditioning because years ago, it wasn’t so frequently needed.

So while this hot weather makes me yearn for summertime barbecue, I’m loath to fire up a hot grill — or even turn on the oven. Last week, I decided to leave it to the professionals and satisfy my craving at three local hot dog spots.

I brought my 6-year-old daughter, something of a hot dog connoisseur, to the first destination: Chicago Dog Express, that typically busy walk-up stand with the bright blue awning at the corner of Cerrillos Road and Paseo de Peralta. Hot dogs and Polish sausage here are the real deal, straight from Chicago dog stalwart Vienna Beef. (It also sells breakfast burritos, Frito pies and tamale pies.)

IMG-4450.jpg

A hot dog from Brochachos’ with cheddar cheese, ketchup and mustard.
IMG-4422.jpg

The Mr. Polish features a hoagie bun with a kielbasa sausage buried beneath a gooey slick of Monterey Jack cheese, baked pinto beans, carnitas and bacon.

Contact Kristen Cox Roby at sidedish@sfnewmexican.com.

Recommended for you