There is something about warm, homemade tortillas that takes taco night to a whole new level. I also love how tortilla-making at home is an easy way to lure my kids into the kitchen to hang out with me. There’s lots for little hands to do, from forming pieces of dough into round balls, then rolling them out with a rolling pin into tortillas.

While this recipe makes around 12 8-inch tortillas, you could also make them smaller for street tacos or bigger for fajitas or even burritos. For corn tortillas, I like to pull out my tortilla press, which you could also put to use here. But perhaps because flour tortilla dough is so forgiving, I enjoy rolling them out by hand. In our house, we attempt to roll them into rounds, but the shape doesn’t have to be perfect. I can promise you that anyone sitting at your table, lucky enough to be eating a warm, homemade tortilla, isn’t going to care if it’s a perfect circle.

Whenever I make these at home, I always put out a little bowl of cinnamon and sugar and a crock of butter. Toward the end of the meal, the dessert round naturally begins, usually instigated by one of the kids who spots the bowl of sugar. The crock of butter gets passed around and we take turns spreading it on any leftover tortillas, topping them with cinnamon and sugar. Nights like this end up feeling like a party for the kids, and I’m just thankful for any extra time we have around the table all together.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

