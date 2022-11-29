I can only think of one thing better than making an apple pie in the depths of fall — making mini apple crostatas. This rustic Italian pie is free from the confines of a pie pan, yet has all the flavor and maybe even a little extra holiday magic since making them is not only easy, but everyone gets their own.
Whenever you set out to bake any kind of pie, it’s going to take some time. That’s just the reality of pie making. But you can always make things faster and easier by buying pie dough at the store, and if you do, don’t feel bad about it. If you want to use store-bought pie dough for this recipe, I would defrost the dough by transferring the box from the freezer to the fridge the day before. Then when ready to assemble, cut both circles (most come with two circles of dough) into quarters and fill each quarter with the apple filling and continue with the recipe as written. This version won’t be a perfect circle, but who cares? When it comes to free-form pies, I tend to think the less perfect the shape, the more beautiful it is.
Another way to make this pie quick to assemble is to make the apple filling (and even the crisp topping) a day or two before. Both of these components hold beautifully in the fridge. Even the dough can be made in advance. When I’m preparing to cook a big meal and pies are on the menu, I usually make pie dough about a week in advance and keep it in the freezer until the night before. Just this little step makes everything that much easier.
One more tip when making recipes with many ingredients is to apply the French technique of mise en place. It’s absolutely worth taking 15 minutes to gather (and even measure) ingredients for whichever component you are making at the time (here the dough, filling or crisp topping). Not only does this make cooking easier, it makes it more fun, too.
On its own, I think you can get away with calling this breakfast. Then for dessert, you can add a drizzle of caramel sauce, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Mini Apple Crostatas
Makes: 8 crostatas;
total time: 2.5 hours
For the pie dough:
2⅔ cup (333 grams) all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1¾ sticks (14 tablespoons) of cold unsalted butter, put in the freezer for 15 minutes before using
¾ cup apple cider, iced (plus more if needed)
For the apple filling:
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 lemon, zested then juiced (around 2 tablespoons of juice)
3 pounds apples, a mix of Granny Smith and firm sweet apples like Fuji or Honeycrisp, peeled, cored and sliced or diced
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons arrowroot, tapioca or cornstarch
3 teaspoons pumpkin spice blend (If you don’t have this handy, it can be a mix of cinnamon, ginger, clove, nutmeg, sometimes allspice and sometimes even black pepper)
2 teaspoons vanilla paste or extract
Pinch of salt
For the crisp topping:
¼ cup cornmeal
¼ cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons chopped pecans
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of salt
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 egg, whisked
Preparation: First, make the dough: In a large dry bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Using a box grater, grate the cold butter directly into the bowl. Toss gently with your hands to evenly distribute the butter. Add ½ cup of apple cider at first and combine gently with your hands until the dough comes together, adding more if needed. Divide dough into two discs and wrap with plastic or a beeswax wrap and place in the fridge for 30 minutes to rest.
Now to make the filling: Put a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the butter and cook until it turns a deep golden brown, around 3 minutes. Place the lemon zest and juice in a large bowl. As you slice the apples, toss them in the bowl with the lemon to keep them from oxidizing. Now add the apples, brown sugar, granulated sugar, arrowroot powder, pumpkin spice, vanilla and a pinch of salt. Lower the heat just a bit. Let this mixture cook until the apple juices melt from the apples and the mixture becomes a rich, golden color and thickened, around 20 minutes. Stir every few minutes to prevent burning. Turn off the heat and let cool on the stove, or let cool and store in the fridge until ready to use if making ahead of time.
While the apple filling is cooking, make the crisp topping: In a small bowl, stir together the cornmeal, brown sugar, pecans, cinnamon and pinch of salt. Place butter in a small saucepan and cook until it turns a deep golden brown, about 3 minutes. Add this to the crisp mixture until it’s fully incorporated. Reserve in the fridge if making ahead, or keep to the side until you build the crostatas.
To make the crostatas, preheat the oven to 400 degrees and line a large sheet tray (or two medium ones) with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Cut each disc of pie dough into quarters and roll all 8 pieces into balls, covering them back up with the plastic or beeswax wrap so they don’t dry out while you roll out each one. On a generously floured, clean work surface, roll each ball into approximately a 6-inch circle and place them on your prepared baking sheets. Evenly spoon the apple filling in the center of each one. Fold the pastry over the apples, pleating the dough as you work your way around the circle so all the filling is contained. Brush the dough with egg and evenly sprinkle the crisp topping over the apple filling of each crostata.
Bake for 35-40 minutes, until the crostatas are bubbling and golden brown. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before serving with caramel sauce, whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.