If I could create the restaurant of my dreams, coq au vin would be on the menu every night. This classical French dish literally means “rooster in wine” and is loaded with comforting flavors and textures. I can’t think of a better date night, dinner party or family meal dish.
Most of the time, red wine is used, but across regions, a variety of red and white wines make an appearance. For this version, I used Gruet chardonnay simply because I love it. If you want to use red wine, go for it! If using red wine, I would recommend adding 2 tablespoons of tomato paste with the garlic and herbs and skipping the cream.
To further celebrate the flavors of home, I’ve added a couple fire-roasted poblanos (you could also use Hatch green chiles), and instead of all-purpose flour typically used to thicken the sauce, I add a bit of corn flour, which accomplishes this beautifully while also adding a hint of toasted corn.
Coq au vin can be served on its own or with crusty bread and butter, mashed potatoes, noodles, roasted cauliflower, braised greens, rice or even quinoa.
High Desert Coq Au Vin
Makes: 6 servings; total time: 24 hours
For the marinade:
6 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
1 large red onion, diced
1½ cups dry white wine
1 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon kosher salt
For the coq au vin:
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 thick slices bacon, cut into lardons
8 ounces mushrooms, diced
1 green apple, peeled and diced
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 fire-roasted poblano chiles, peeled and diced
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves, minced (1 teaspoon if using dried)
1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, minced (1 teaspoon if using dried)
¼ cup corn flour
½ cup heavy cream
Preparation: The night before, combine the chicken thighs, red onion, white wine, chicken broth and salt in an airtight container. Store in the refrigerator overnight or at least for 6 hours. Because you’re working with raw chicken, make sure to store the marinating chicken on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator and wash your hands thoroughly after handling.
When you’re ready to get cooking, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Transfer the marinating chicken to a large plate lined with paper towels and dry them thoroughly. Reserve the marinating liquid and onions. Season the chicken on all sides with salt and pepper. In a large cast iron skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, sear three thighs at a time, skin side down, so the pan doesn’t get overcrowded. Once the skin is golden and crispy, sear them on the other side and transfer them to a bowl. Repeat this searing process with the remaining three thighs and transfer these to the bowl.
Turn the heat to medium and add the bacon. Cook until the bacon is crispy and transfer this to a small bowl and reserve. Now add the mushrooms to the hot pan and cook until the water has rendered from the mushrooms and they caramelize. Transfer the mushrooms to their own bowl.
Now to the hot pan, add the carrots and apple and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, poblano chiles, rosemary and thyme, and cook for another couple of minutes, stirring frequently so nothing burns.
Sprinkle in the corn flour and cook for a minute. Pour in the reserved marinade wine and onions. Bring this mixture to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cream and reserved mushrooms. Nestle the chicken, skin side up, on top of the stew, leaving only the crispy skin out of the liquid. Transfer to the oven and cook for 40 minutes, or until the chicken reads 165 degrees when a thermometer is inserted into the thickest part. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the crispy bacon lardons on top before serving.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram@chefmariannesundquist, and email her at marianne@stokli.com.
