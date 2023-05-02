Plates and silverware are optional for these little cuties. They can be eaten straight out of hand — perfect for a picnic or patio meal or a casual dinner for a large group. They’re all about the tender, flaky, buttery crust; the strawberries hidden within are a welcome surprise, but it’s the crust that’s the star.
Too much sour cream will make the dough difficult to work with, so measure it precisely. Feel free to substitute your favorite pie dough for the one in the recipe. If you’re serving a crowd, the recipe can be doubled or even tripled; just be sure your food processor has sufficient capacity to hold all the crust ingredients.
Strawberry hand pies
Makes: 7 3-inch pies; total time:2½ hours
For the crust:
1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon baking powder
8 tablespoons unsalted butter (one stick), very cold
Generous ½ cup cleaned, hulled and chopped ripe, fresh strawberries
For the sealer/glaze
1 egg
Coarse granulated sugar
Make the crust: Place the flour, salt and baking powder in a food processor and pulse to combine well. Cut the butter into 16 pieces, add them and pulse until the pieces are the size of peas. Add the sour cream and use long pulses to blend it until the dough is in large, moist clumps with specks of butter visible throughout. Dump it on a sheet of waxed paper and gently knead it into a disc. Don’t overwork the dough or it will lose its tender texture. Wrap and refrigerate until cold and firm or up to a day before using.
Make the strawberry filling: Combine the sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan and whisk/stir to combine. Add the lemon juice and crème de cassis or water and stir until blended. Add the strawberries and stir to coat. Place over low-medium heat and stir until the mixture thickens to a jam-like consistency. If it seems too thick, stir in more crème de cassis or water. Remove from heat, taste and add more sugar if desired. Cool to room temperature.
Get ready to bake: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees, with a rack in the center position. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Roll and cut dough: Remove the dough from the refrigerator. If it’s too firm to roll, let it rest until it’s rollable. Roll to a 1/8-of-an-inch thickness (do this between two sheets of waxed paper, lifting the dough off each of the sheets occasionally as you roll). Cut into circles that are 3-inches in diameter. If, at any point the dough gets soft, return it to the freezer; it’s much easier to work with when it’s cold. Gather, chill and reroll the dough scraps to get 14 circles. Return them to the refrigerator to firm up before filling.
Form and chill hand pies: Place 7 of the dough circles at least 1 inch apart on the parchment-lined pan. Beat the egg until yolk and white are blended and brush it in a ½-inch stripe on the outside edges of the dough circles. Spoon a generous teaspoon of the filling in the middle of each dough circle. Center the remaining 7 dough circles on top of the filled ones and use the tines of a fork to press the two edges together so they’re sealed. Use a sharp knife to cut two vents in the top of each pie. Brush a thin coating of the beaten egg on each pie and sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar. Place the cookie sheet, with the pies on it, in the freezer or refrigerator until the dough is quite firm.
Bake: Remove the cookie sheet from the refrigerator. Put the pan in the oven, and bake until the pies are light golden brown, about 18-24 minutes, depending on their temperature when placed in the oven.
Cool, store and serve: Remove to a rack to cool completely. They can be stored, covered, at cool room temperature for a day. If they’ll be eaten out of hand, serve at room temperature. If serving them on plates (I like two to a dessert plate), reheat them in a 325-degree oven until warm to the touch. I accompany the plated pies with a drizzle of strawberry sauce.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.