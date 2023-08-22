I can’t help but feel like we have arrived at the most exciting time of the year when it comes to fruits and vegetables. I see the chiles, corn, tomatoes, summer squash and all the varieties of stone fruits, and instead of thinking about what foods are readily available, it turns into something more like, “There are so many things to make, how can I possibly decide?” It’s a lovely place to be.
This week, I’m sharing a salad that skips leafy greens to make room for the bounty of stone fruit and tomatoes. I picked up some fresh New Mexico green chiles and could not believe how much depth they add to this classic Italian combination of burrata, tomatoes, basil and balsamic.
There are many variations you could play with. I had nectarines, so this is where I began, but peaches, apricots and plums would be wonderful as well. I tend to think of burrata cheese as the decadent cousin of mozzarella, with its mozzarella shell filled with stracciatella (stretched curd mixed with cream). With such a celebration of flavor, texture and color, it feels like the perfect cheese to use here, but fresh mozzarella in any shape you find would also be a great option, along with feta, fresh goat cheese or even freshly shaved Parmesan.
If you want to make this even faster, you could swap out the basil oil for high-quality extra-virgin olive oil, and the basil flavor will still get through thanks to the generous amount of fresh basil leaves.
This is the kind of dish that stands on its own and can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch or dinner. On the night I made this, we had leftover hot Italian sausages that paired beautifully. Avocado, grilled zucchini or corn, steak, chicken and fish are also options to think about as the summer harvest in Northern New Mexico continues to delight.
Summer fruit and burrata salad
Makes: 4 servings;
total time: 30 minutes
For the basil oil:
Drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup fresh basil leaves (not wet)
¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch of salt
For the salad:
1-2 burrata cheese ball, quartered
2-3 fire-roasted green chiles, sliced
3 ripe nectarines, sliced
1½ cups cherry tomatoes
1 cup basil leaves
Drizzle of aged balsamic vinegar or reduced balsamic vinegar or balsamic glaze
Flaky sea salt
Preparation: Make the oil a day in advance: In a sauté pan over medium heat, add the oil. After a minute, add the (very dry) basil leaves to the pan and cook for around a minute, until the basil leaves wilt but are bright green. Turn off the heat and transfer the cooked leaves to a small plate or bowl. Place this in the freezer for around 15 minutes, or until the basil leaves are completely frozen. Add this to a small blender with the extra-virgin olive oil and a pinch of salt. Blend on high until completely smooth, around 2 minutes. Strain through a fine mesh strainer lined with a coffee filter or cheesecloth. Place this in the refrigerator, and let the oil slowly drip through the strainer overnight if possible (or at least a few hours). Reserve the strained oil.
To make the salad: Place the burrata in the center of a large platter. Arrange the green chile, nectarines, tomatoes and basil leaves around the cheese. Drizzle with aged balsamic vinegar and the reserved basil oil. Sprinkle the top of everything with flaky sea salt.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.