I can’t help but feel like we have arrived at the most exciting time of the year when it comes to fruits and vegetables. I see the chiles, corn, tomatoes, summer squash and all the varieties of stone fruits, and instead of thinking about what foods are readily available, it turns into something more like, “There are so many things to make, how can I possibly decide?” It’s a lovely place to be.

This week, I’m sharing a salad that skips leafy greens to make room for the bounty of stone fruit and tomatoes. I picked up some fresh New Mexico green chiles and could not believe how much depth they add to this classic Italian combination of burrata, tomatoes, basil and balsamic.

There are many variations you could play with. I had nectarines, so this is where I began, but peaches, apricots and plums would be wonderful as well. I tend to think of burrata cheese as the decadent cousin of mozzarella, with its mozzarella shell filled with stracciatella (stretched curd mixed with cream). With such a celebration of flavor, texture and color, it feels like the perfect cheese to use here, but fresh mozzarella in any shape you find would also be a great option, along with feta, fresh goat cheese or even freshly shaved Parmesan.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist and email her at marianne@stokli.com.

