In this town, you can easily drop $250 on a dinner for two. But $250 is also about what it cost me to sample a meal or two recently from 17 stops along what I call The Great Airport Road Food Truck Quest — my attempt to check in at every food truck along this busy south-side corridor.

One by one, over the course of a half-dozen or so trips up and down the road, I asked: What should I get? At many trucks, the recommendation was tacos, and so I tried mouthful after delicious mouthful of carne asada and barbacoa and birria tucked into corn tortillas and sprinkled with cilantro and onion, discovering the way marinades, preparation techniques and presentation can set each plate apart.

At other trucks, the friendly face at the window suggested something different, and I happily went along for the ride. Nothing I ordered was entirely new to me, but as I perused the menus, I began to realize many of these food trucks go far beyond typical offerings of tacos, burritos and tortas, with specialties and hard-to-find dishes.

