I love Thanksgiving — an entire day devoted to food. As it approaches, I seek out ways to provide the time-honored tastes and ingredients with a new twist, so I don’t serve the same dishes every year. That led me to these pumpkin pots de crème. Flavored with maple, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, they remind me of pumpkin pie, but richer, lighter and smoother. Their elegance, creamy texture and pleasing taste aren’t their only winning attributes. They come together without elaborate preparation and can wait in the refrigerator for two days before serving, a boon to a busy cook on feast day.
A few things are critical to their success: Use pure maple syrup and, if you can find it, Grade B, or dark amber maple syrup, which has a more robust taste. Use high-quality canned pumpkin purée; pumpkin pie filling won’t work. Don’t try to speed up the baking time: The creamy texture requires slow, gentle baking. And be sure to remove these beauties from the oven when they are set but still jiggle — overbaking will ruin them.
The dessert is lovely on its own, but a dollop of sweetened whipped cream enhances both the taste and the presentation. I sometimes sprinkle the whipped cream with finely chopped toasted pecans and often accompany the dessert with pecan shortbread cookies or ginger thins.
Pumpkin pots de crème
Recipe works at any elevation; make in 8 half-cup (4 ounce) ramekins or custard cup
Makes: 8 servings; total time: 5 hours
6 large egg yolks
½ teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
A pinch ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup, preferably dark amber or grade B
¾ cup canned pumpkin purée
Whipped cream, optional
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 315 degrees, with a rack in the center position. Heat a kettle of water to boiling to use as a water bath. Find a pan that will hold your ramekins so they are not touching the pan sides or one another, and line the bottom of it with paper towels or a kitchen towel (this will prevent the ramekins from sliding around.) Set the pan aside.
Make the custard: In a small mixing bowl, whisk the egg yolks, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt until combined. In a heavy saucepan, whisk the cup of whipping cream, the whole milk, the maple syrup and the pumpkin. Place the saucepan over low-medium heat and stir gently until the mixture comes to a simmer. Immediately remove it from the heat, stir it a few more times, and very slowly, in a thin stream, whisk it into the egg yolks. If you do this too fast, the hot mixture will cook the eggs, so take your time. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a large measuring cup or a bowl with a pouring spout; this will remove any lumps in the mixture that would detract from its smooth texture. Divide it evenly among the ramekins, filling them to about ¼-inch from the top, and place them in the prepared pan. Make sure water can circulate around all of them.
Create the water bath: Put the pan on the oven rack. To prevent splashing water in or on the filled ramekins, take one out of the pan, pour the boiling water into the pan in the space it creates, so it comes halfway up the ramekins, and then return the ramekin to its place in the pan. Tent a piece of aluminum foil over the pan; don’t cover the pan tightly, you want air to circulate under the foil.
Bake the pots de crème: Bake until the tops of the custards darken a bit and are set, but the centers still jiggle, like jello, when you gently shake the ramekins. This usually requires 60-70 minutes, but start checking before that. The amount of time it takes will depend upon the temperature of the water in the water bath when you poured it and the thickness of your ramekins. Don’t overbake; they’ll firm up more as they cool. Remove the pan from the oven and the ramekins from the pan, lifting them out of the hot water with kitchen tongs.
Cool, store and serve: Cool them on a rack and, when completely cool, refrigerate them, covered, for at least three hours and up to two days. Before serving, if desired, top with whipped cream.
This recipe was inspired by one in Gourmet Magazine.
Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.