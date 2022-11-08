P1000280.JPG

Pumpkin pots de crème are richer, lighter and smoother than pumpkin pie.

 Vera Dawson/For The New Mexican

I love Thanksgiving — an entire day devoted to food. As it approaches, I seek out ways to provide the time-honored tastes and ingredients with a new twist, so I don’t serve the same dishes every year. That led me to these pumpkin pots de crème. Flavored with maple, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, they remind me of pumpkin pie, but richer, lighter and smoother. Their elegance, creamy texture and pleasing taste aren’t their only winning attributes. They come together without elaborate preparation and can wait in the refrigerator for two days before serving, a boon to a busy cook on feast day.

A few things are critical to their success: Use pure maple syrup and, if you can find it, Grade B, or dark amber maple syrup, which has a more robust taste. Use high-quality canned pumpkin purée; pumpkin pie filling won’t work. Don’t try to speed up the baking time: The creamy texture requires slow, gentle baking. And be sure to remove these beauties from the oven when they are set but still jiggle — overbaking will ruin them.

The dessert is lovely on its own, but a dollop of sweetened whipped cream enhances both the taste and the presentation. I sometimes sprinkle the whipped cream with finely chopped toasted pecans and often accompany the dessert with pecan shortbread cookies or ginger thins.

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

Popular in the Community