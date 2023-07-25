The stone fruit bonanza has begun, and I couldn’t be happier about the gorgeous array of peaches (along with cherries, apricots, plums, etc.) that have popped up at farmers markets, side-of-the-road fruit stands and grocery stores. This is the time of year when I’m reminded on a daily basis how fortunate we are to have so many incredible fruit and vegetable growers who live and work among us. They plan, tend, plant, care for and then, after a year of labor, the July fruit harvest begins.
This is also the time my squirrel hat comes out of the closet and I start thinking about how to save as much as possible for the winter ahead. Usually this looks like drying herbs and flowers, filling my freezer with fire-roasted chiles and fresh blackberries, and a couple of canning projects like tomato sauce and jam. But when I first made this salsa, I made more than I needed (double this recipe), and at the last minute, I put half in the freezer to ensure it didn’t go to waste. A couple of weeks later, I let the frozen salsa defrost overnight in the refrigerator and hesitantly gave it a taste the next day. It was delicious! Many fresh salsas, and especially pico de gallo, wouldn’t hold up in the freezer due to the high water content. They are safe to eat from frozen, but the texture changes with so much water from the tomatoes in the mix. But this salsa benefits from the charring (or grilling) and freezes beautifully. If making a big batch so you can freeze some for later, the only recommendation I would make is to leave out the cilantro and add fresh minced cilantro when you defrost and serve the salsa.
This goes great with tortilla chips, all kinds of grilled meat and seafood like chicken, fish, scallops, shrimp, pork, beef and bison. It is lovely with avocado and bitter greens such as chicory, kale, radicchio and endive. And it makes the most lovely vinaigrette when whisked with lemon juice, lime juice or a good white wine or apple cider vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil.
Charred peach and poblano salsa
Makes: around 1 quart; total time: 1 hour
6 peaches, halved, pitted
2-4 poblano chiles, depending on heat preference
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, sliced through
1-2 shallots, depending on size, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons lime juice, or to taste
Salt and pepper, to taste
Preparation: Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the peach halves and the poblanos on the grill. Keep an eye on them, turning them once a side gets a good char. You’ll notice some spots on your grill are extra hot, while other areas are less hot. Keep an eye on the hot spots and move fruit and chiles around as needed so everything gets a good char but not completely burned.
Place the charred chiles in a bowl and cover them with a clean kitchen towel to let them steam for a few minutes. Place the charred peaches in a blender (or food processor). When the chiles are cool enough to handle, remove the stem, skin and seeds and add these to the blender. Add cilantro (if serving soon), shallots, garlic, extra-virgin olive oil, lime juice and a pinch of salt and pepper. Blend on low until combined and kind of smooth. If your blender does not allow you to choose a speed, pulse the salsa until it is combined, being careful to not turn the salsa into a purée. Taste and adjust salt, pepper and lime juice as needed.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online shop that celebrates nourishing goods from the high desert (stokli.com). Find her on Instagram @marianne__sundquist, email her at marianne@stokli.com and find past recipes at highdeserttable.com.