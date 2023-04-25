As I write this, the plum tree in my New Mexico yard is full of bright white blossoms. Two months ago, the same trees were coming to a bloom in Japan, and I can’t help but feel in awe at the vast difference and curious similarities between our two food landscapes. So when Nancy Singleton Hachisu so kindly sent me her new book Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook, which comes out in May, I couldn’t put it down. And when I stumbled upon her recipe for shojin okonomiyaki, well, I knew I wanted to share it with you.
This is the thing about Japanese cooking that draws me in time and time again — there is a mindfulness present that comes through the final dish. Hachisu’s masterful hands and eyes guide readers through 11 in-depth chapters as she generously shares ingredients, culture, techniques and traditions of the unique culinary style often called “devotional cuisine.”
Japanese and Southwest cooking might seem like they’re worlds apart, but both cuisines have evolved from a deep exploration into the origins of landscape and history, resulting in methods and ingredients that have stood the test of time. And our connectedness doesn’t end there.
Roy Nakayama, whose father was originally from Toyama Prefecture, studied under Fabian Garcia at New Mexico A&M (now New Mexico State University). Garcia is the horticultural expert who is credited with creating the modern New Mexico chile. Eventually, Nakayama became a leading chile research scientist in New Mexico, developing a number of chiles, including our beloved spicy Big Jim chile released in 1975. And working with Esteban Herrera, he developed breeds of pecan that could weather our Southwest climate and soil. His work has helped preserve and grow cornerstones of New Mexican cuisine.
The careful attention to ingredients, preparations and simplicity in serving isn’t to be confused with sentimentality. Rather, in the presence of such care, space is created. In that space (I like to think of it like a beautiful wooden table with nothing on it except a vase of flowers), the beauty and flavor come through as clear as the commonality of our blue skies and blossoming plum trees.
Hachisu, a native Californian, is married to a Japanese farmer and has lived in the countryside of Saitama Prefecture since 1988. When we were chatting about how she liked to serve shojin okonomiyaki, loosely translated to the as-you-like-it pancake, I knew this recipe could serve as a threshold to explore and appreciate Japanese cooking as we go about the day-to-day cooking for our own families in New Mexico.
Hachisu told me, “Our sons were homeschooled and we had home/farm–based businesses, so meal preparation was a constant revolving door. Okonomiyaki was one of my husband’s go-to dishes for family lunch because it had so much flexibility. Since he had a free-range egg farm, he would use eggs rather than finely grated mountain yam for thickening the batter. We ate the okonomiyaki as a one-dish lunch, but if you wanted to dress it up a bit, okonomiyaki is good with a simple green salad on the side.”
I’ve adapted the recipe with a few substitutions to make it easier for us to make here. I have never set my eyes or taste buds on an actual mountain yam, which has a crisp, white interior and is mostly used raw as a substitute for eggs and to bind foods together thanks to its slippery, viscous texture. At Hachisu’s suggestion, we are going to use eggs here.
The beauty of this pancake is that it is designed to use up little bits of what you might have laying around your kitchen. So, while the recipe calls for takuan (a semidried daikon pickle), you can also use a handful of chopped-up bits of pickled vegetables, olives, kimchi or even sauerkraut. On the day I made this, I used what I had in the fridge: pickled bell peppers and fire-roasted poblano chiles. For the tenkasu (fried crumbs of tempura batter), we substituted homemade pan fried breadcrumbs, which you can do by pan-frying pieces of crumbled-up bread in vegetable oil.
What a joy it is to experience a dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, snack time or dinner. Hachisu will be here in person cooking at Izanami for a special five-course Japanese Spring Dinner (with sake pairings) on May 21. Call Izanami at 505-428-6409 or check out its website (tenthousandwaves.com/food/upcoming-events) for more information and reservations.
‘Shojin okonomiyaki’
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 40 minutes
Adapted from Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook by Nancy Singleton (published by Phaidon, May 2023)
2 tablespoons vegetable oil or unroasted sesame oil
For serving:
Shoyu (soy sauce)
Green nori powder, for sprinkling on top
Preparation: In a large bowl, gently toss together the egg, cabbage, pickled vegetables, soy milk, all-purpose flour and bread crumbs until combined.
Preheat two large nonstick or cast-iron pans over medium heat. Heat a tablespoon of oil in each pan. Ladle in the batter so you cook four pancakes per pan, which should use up all the batter. Cover the pan, cooking slowly for around 10 minutes. Every few minutes, press the pancakes with a spatula to help compress each pancake. After 10 minutes, flip the pancake, cover and cook for another 5 minutes, or until both sides are golden brown. Wipe the top carefully with a paper towel as any water beads on the top of the pancakes.
Place two pancakes, overlapping, on each of four small plates. Drizzle with shoyu, sprinkle with nori and serve hot.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.