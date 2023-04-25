As I write this, the plum tree in my New Mexico yard is full of bright white blossoms. Two months ago, the same trees were coming to a bloom in Japan, and I can’t help but feel in awe at the vast difference and curious similarities between our two food landscapes. So when Nancy Singleton Hachisu so kindly sent me her new book Japan: The Vegetarian Cookbook, which comes out in May, I couldn’t put it down. And when I stumbled upon her recipe for shojin okonomiyaki, well, I knew I wanted to share it with you.

This is the thing about Japanese cooking that draws me in time and time again — there is a mindfulness present that comes through the final dish. Hachisu’s masterful hands and eyes guide readers through 11 in-depth chapters as she generously shares ingredients, culture, techniques and traditions of the unique culinary style often called “devotional cuisine.”

Japanese and Southwest cooking might seem like they’re worlds apart, but both cuisines have evolved from a deep exploration into the origins of landscape and history, resulting in methods and ingredients that have stood the test of time. And our connectedness doesn’t end there.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

Recommended for you