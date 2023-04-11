If you’re ever tasked with making breakfast, brunch or lunch for a crowd, this frittata (an Italian unfolded omelet) recipe might be right up your alley. I’m not sure it gets easier than this. No eggs cooked to order. The vegetables can be easily cooked the day before, and all that’s required is a quick whisk of the eggs (not too much so there is not a deflation of air during baking), a sprinkling of vegetables and cheese, before throwing it in the oven for less than a half-hour and voila!

But that’s not all. Frittatas can be served any time of the day, as a hot main course, cool added to the middle of a sandwich, or sliced and served as an appetizer alongside a variety of antipasto, as the women in my family would say. In fact, you can make the entire frittata in advance and reheat it the next day by placing it covered in foil in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes or until it’s heated all the way through. If reheating individual slices (like when you have leftovers), I like to place a splash of water in the bottom of a small baking dish before adding slices and then covering. This creates a bit of steam during reheating and prevents the edges from drying out. Another (and opposite) popular method of reheating slices is to fry them in a skillet on the stove, embracing and encouraging the sides to crisp up.

This simple flavor combination of mushroom, red onion, poblano, goat cheese and basil is just one combination. Whenever making a frittata, I usually ask myself a couple of questions: What do I have that I need to use up that is at risk of going to waste? And, what is amazing right now because of the season we are in? In the late fall, winter and early spring, I will be rummaging around in the freezer looking for frozen chiles and sweet corn I’ve squirreled away. I can promise you that if I had any corn left, I would have added it here. But I found poblanos in the freezer and goat cheese in the fridge, so this is where I began. Please consult the most important person — you — when considering what veggies and things to add to your frittata. What do you love? What’s in your fridge? What can you access at the grocery store or farmers market?

Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

