If you’re ever tasked with making breakfast, brunch or lunch for a crowd, this frittata (an Italian unfolded omelet) recipe might be right up your alley. I’m not sure it gets easier than this. No eggs cooked to order. The vegetables can be easily cooked the day before, and all that’s required is a quick whisk of the eggs (not too much so there is not a deflation of air during baking), a sprinkling of vegetables and cheese, before throwing it in the oven for less than a half-hour and voila!
But that’s not all. Frittatas can be served any time of the day, as a hot main course, cool added to the middle of a sandwich, or sliced and served as an appetizer alongside a variety of antipasto, as the women in my family would say. In fact, you can make the entire frittata in advance and reheat it the next day by placing it covered in foil in a 350-degree oven for 15 minutes or until it’s heated all the way through. If reheating individual slices (like when you have leftovers), I like to place a splash of water in the bottom of a small baking dish before adding slices and then covering. This creates a bit of steam during reheating and prevents the edges from drying out. Another (and opposite) popular method of reheating slices is to fry them in a skillet on the stove, embracing and encouraging the sides to crisp up.
This simple flavor combination of mushroom, red onion, poblano, goat cheese and basil is just one combination. Whenever making a frittata, I usually ask myself a couple of questions: What do I have that I need to use up that is at risk of going to waste? And, what is amazing right now because of the season we are in? In the late fall, winter and early spring, I will be rummaging around in the freezer looking for frozen chiles and sweet corn I’ve squirreled away. I can promise you that if I had any corn left, I would have added it here. But I found poblanos in the freezer and goat cheese in the fridge, so this is where I began. Please consult the most important person — you — when considering what veggies and things to add to your frittata. What do you love? What’s in your fridge? What can you access at the grocery store or farmers market?
The most important thing to remember is that in any baked egg dish, water causes problems. Because of this, it’s important that vegetables and meat are cooked before adding them to your egg mixture.
If you’re serving this as a main course, it pairs well with a simple green salad and fresh fruit, or you can make it a party and serve this with a decadent baked French toast (like the one I shared last week) or an assortment of pastries.
Mushroom, poblano and goat cheese frittata
Makes: 6-8 servings; total time: 1 hour
For the vegetables:
3 tablespoons butter
1 pound fresh cremini mushrooms (aka baby bellas), cleaned with a dry kitchen towel and sliced
1 medium red onion, sliced
Salt and pepper, to taste
2 fire-roasted poblanos, peeled, seeded and diced
For the frittata:
2 tablespoons butter
12 large eggs
¼ cup heavy cream
1 teaspoon kosher or flaked sea salt
1 cup fresh goat cheese
Torn basil leaves, for garnish
Preparation: In a large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add the butter. Once it’s melted, add the mushrooms and onions with a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Let them cook until the water inside them releases and evaporates, at which point both mushrooms and onions will begin to caramelize. Let them cook until they are a deep, golden brown and turn off the heat. Transfer to a small bowl and add the diced poblanos. Reserve until you are ready to bake the frittata.
To cook the frittata, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl or pitcher, whisk together the eggs, cream and salt. Place butter in a 10- to 12-inch cast-iron skillet or a baking dish that’s approximately the same size. Place the skillet in the oven for around 5 minutes, or until the butter is completely melted. Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and swirl (or brush) the butter around so the bottom and sides are coated. Pour in the egg mixture in the skillet, and sprinkle in the cooked vegetables and fresh goat cheese. Bake for around 25 minutes, or until the frittata doesn’t wobble in the middle. You don’t want to overbake it, but you don’t want undercooked eggs on the inside, either. You can also insert a small knife in the center. If it comes out clean, you are good to go.
To serve, garnish with torn basil leaves and enjoy.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.