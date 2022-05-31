The past couple of weeks I’ve been in a bit of a cooking lull. Even though I am constantly thinking about food — from what’s growing around us right now to new recipes I want to try — every once in a while, the combination of news, life and my to-do list culminates into meal times feeling like a chore. I tried to give myself some grace by making simple, snack-like dinners and ordering takeout. Whenever I’m feeling this way, the best way I’ve found to get energized and inspired again is to head to the market and see what’s growing.
The idea for this dish started with the arrival of golden beets, radishes, green onions and fresh herbs. Then I was reminded recently about the delights of whipped tahini. I still have an abundance of green chiles in the freezer, and knowing I wanted to include the grill, this dish started to take shape. I have to admit, I think this is one of the best dishes I’ve made in a long time. The flavors are bold, each component is simple and straightforward (the tahini can be made ahead of time), but when put all together, this is a dish that feels like you’re eating at your favorite restaurant.
Tartine is French and used to describe an open-faced sandwich. It’s a wonderful excuse to buy (or make) a good loaf of crusty bread. But if you want to skip the bread, just smear tahini on a plate and spoon the salad on top. Most likely, you’ll have some tahini left over that can be used as a dip or spread on any number of things, from crudités (raw veggies), crackers, bread, eggs, grilled meats and fish, veggies, noodles, rice, wraps and beyond.
Grilled Vegetable Tartine with Whipped Green Chile Tahini
Makes: 4-6 servings; total time: 1 hour
For the whipped green chile tahini:
4 fire-roasted green chiles, peeled and seeded (around ½ cup)
2 large garlic cloves, sliced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/2 cup tahini, mixed well
¾ cup cold water
Salt, to taste
For the beets:
4 small golden beets with greens, washed well
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
For the vinaigrette:
2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Drizzle of honey
½ cup basil leaves, sliced
¼ cup mint leaves, sliced
Salt and pepper, to taste
For the tartine:
2-4 green onions
1 ear of fresh corn, peeled
6-8 radishes
1 loaf of crusty bread, sliced
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Make the tahini: Place green chiles, garlic, lemon juice and tahini in a blender or food processor. Start blending while slowly pouring in the water. It might take a minute for the emulsification to start, but soon the water and oil will work their magic into a light, airy creamy consistency. Season with salt and transfer the whipped tahini to the fridge until ready to serve.
Cook the beets: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove and reserve any greens that are attached. Carefully poke a few holes in each beet with a knife and drizzle with just enough oil to lightly coat each one and wrap them tightly in foil or place them in an oven proof dish and cover. Cook them in the oven for one hour or until they are tender when pierced with a knife. When they are cool enough to handle, peel them using a clean towel and reserve.
While the beets are cooking, make the vinaigrette: In a small saucepan over medium heat, toast the coriander seeds for a few minutes until they are lightly toasted and you start to smell their floral, citrus, woody and grassy fragrance waft from the pan. Transfer them to a mortar and pestle or dry blender, and crush them just enough that they are broken into pieces but not pulverized into a powder. Transfer this to a medium-size salad bowl. Don’t they smell heavenly? Now add the lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil and a drizzle of honey. Whisk this just enough to incorporate the honey and throw the basil and mint on top, along with a crack of salt and pepper. Keep to the side.
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Place the green onions, corn, radishes, reserved beet greens and roasted beets on the grill. We are grilling them just enough to add a bit of tenderness and char, but they don’t have to be cooked all the way through. Keep a pair of tongs and a tray handy, turning things over as they color and taking vegetables off as they start to wilt and get some color. Drizzle the slices of bread with a bit of oil and grill them on both sides.
To finish and assemble: Slice the green onion, cut the kernels of corn off the cob, slice the beet greens, quarter the beets and radishes, and combine all of this in the salad bowl, giving it a gentle toss and adding salt and pepper as needed.
Spread a generous spoonful of the whipped tahini over each piece of bread and top with the vegetable salad. Enjoy!
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.