Do your meals change with the seasons? Ours do, particularly in the summer, when we prefer simpler, lighter dishes and more fresh fruits and vegetables. This unpretentious little cake, just sweet berries cradled in a single, tender layer, is one of our best-loved summer desserts.
The fruit sinks into the batter while it bakes, creating a pleasingly dense, moist texture and a sweet, fruit flavor. Rich in taste but light enough that you won’t regret your second piece, it’s a simple but lovely ending for the season’s casual meals.
The recipe has been a favorite for years. Published to acclaim in the New York Times decades ago, the copy I have was treasured and tweaked by at least two generations of family bakers before landing in my collection, and I’m delighted to have it.
Of course, some adjustments were needed so it would shine at high altitudes: I added flour and decreased baking powder so it wouldn’t fall after rising and reduced the amount of sugar to avoid a gummy texture. Because flavors fade at high elevations, I increased vanilla extract and introduced a complementary citrus taste by adding some orange juice concentrate to the batter, but you can omit it if you prefer.
I discovered I had to use only fresh berries, frozen ones added too much liquid to the cake, making it almost soggy.
The cake is best on the day it’s made, but leftovers are still good a day later. Cover and refrigerate it, then cut and rewarm the pieces before serving.
It calls out for a cool, creamy accompaniment. Ice cream or sweetened whipped cream are the traditional favorites, but if you want to try something different, consider Greek yogurt whipped cream (recipe below) — I like it a lot; it’s as smooth and velvety as regular whipped cream with an added tang that’s a nice contrast to sweet desserts.
Summer Berry Cake
Makes: 6 servings; total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Adjusted for altitudes from 7,000-9,500 feet
Make in an 8-inch shiny metal springform pan with 2½-3-inch sides
¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
½ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
½ cup plus 1 tablespoon superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s, plus another tablespoon for sprinkling
1¼ teaspoons pure vanilla extract
3 teaspoons frozen orange juice concentrate, partially thawed (optional)
2 large eggs, room temperature
1½ cups of a mixture of washed, dried and stemmed blueberries and raspberries
Confectioner’s sugar (optional)
Serve with vanilla ice cream, sweetened whipped cream or Greek yogurt whipped cream (see recipe)
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the lower third of the oven. Open your springform pan, flip the bottom over, so the raised rim faces down, and lock it in place. This will make it easier to cut and serve the baked cake; your knife won’t catch on the rim. Grease the pan with a baking spray that contains flour.
Make the batter: Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl and whisk to combine them well. Set this aside. Beat the room-temperature butter with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until it is light and creamy. Gradually add the sugar, vanilla and orange juice concentrate (if using) and beat until the combination is fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until well blended after each addition. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the top of the batter and gently stir, stopping as soon as it’s absorbed. Don’t overwork the batter once the flour is added or the cake will be tough.
Bake: Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, level and smooth it. Sprinkle the berries evenly over it and gently press them in so about half of each berry is beneath the batter. Dust the top with a tablespoon of granulated sugar. Bake until the top is golden, and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 35-40 minute, but start checking earlier.
Cool and serve: Take the cake from the oven and place the pan on a rack. It’s easiest to remove from the pan and cut when it’s completely cool. Run a knife around the pan sides, pressing against the pan, not the cake, and gently detach the sides. If you cool it completely or refrigerate it before serving, top with a sprinkling of confectioners’ sugar (if desired), cut it into pieces and reheat them in a microwave at a high setting or in a 325-degree oven until warm to the touch. Serve with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream or Greek yogurt whipped cream (see recipe). Store, covered, in the fridge.
Greek Yogurt Whipped Cream
½ cup heavy whipping cream, chilled
2-4 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼-½ cup plain Greek yogurt, chilled
Preparation: You must use a Greek yogurt that contains only milk and active cultures — no gum, gelatin or pectin. Chill the beaters for your electric mixer and a mixing bowl in the freezer for a least 15 minutes (when they’re very cold the cream whips more quickly). Add the cold heavy cream, confectioners’ sugar (to taste) and vanilla to the cold bowl and beat with the cold beaters at medium-high speed until stiff peaks form. Stir the cold yogurt so it’s loose and smooth, fold/stir in ¼ cup of it, and add more, a little at a time, until the mixture is a consistency to your liking and holds soft peaks. Refrigerate for up to three hours before serving. If needed, whisk it just before serving.