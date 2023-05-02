P1020343.JPG

Strawberry hand pies

 Courtesy Vera Dawson

Plates and silverware are optional for these little cuties. They can be eaten straight out of hand — perfect for a picnic or patio meal or a casual dinner for a large group. They’re all about the tender, flaky, buttery crust; the strawberries hidden within are a welcome surprise, but it’s the crust that’s the star.

Too much sour cream will make the dough difficult to work with, so measure it precisely. Feel free to substitute your favorite pie dough for the one in the recipe. If you’re serving a crowd, the recipe can be doubled or even tripled; just be sure your food processor has sufficient capacity to hold all the crust ingredients.

Strawberry hand pies

Vera Dawson is a high-elevation baking instructor and author of three high-altitude cookbooks (available at Garcia Street Books in Santa Fe). Contact her at veradawson1@gmail.com.

Recommended for you