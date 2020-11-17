Many Santa Fe families make dining out on Thanksgiving Day a holiday tradition. But the coronavirus — and temporary restrictions aimed at curbing its rampant spread in New Mexico — means restaurants will be closed to indoor and outdoor dining on Thanksgiving Day.
Instead, many of the city’s chefs and eateries are offering elaborate take-home prix fixe meals and a la carte options to help you make what will doubtless be a difficult holiday a little more special.
What follows is a sampling of the many special Thanksgiving Day menus and items on offer this year for takeout or curbside pickup. Some of Santa Fe’s offerings already have sold out, and others have passed their cutoff dates for advanced orders — the options below were still available as of Monday, and cutoff and pickup dates are included where available. Keep in mind that most local grocers, including Albertsons, Smith’s, Sprouts and Whole Foods, offer precooked items as well; check the websites for ordering instructions and deadlines.
If you’re interested in a particular offering listed below, call (or order online) sooner rather than later.
Whether you’re ordering a feast for six from a four-star restaurant or picking up a pumpkin pie from your favorite bakery, spare a moment to give thanks for our abundance of restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops and specialty food providers. They need our support more than ever. Happy Thanksgiving!
The Anasazi Restaurant: Four-course prix fixe menu for $110 per person or dinner for eight people for $600. Order at least 72 hours in advance by calling 505-988-3030 for pickup from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 or 9 a.m. to noon Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at rosewoodhotels.com/en/inn-of-the-anasazi-santa-fe/dining/anasazi-restaurant.
Arroyo Vino: Six-course prix fixe menu for two for $85. Order by Wednesday, Nov. 18, by calling 505-983-2100 and pick up Wednesday, Nov. 25. See the menu at arroyovino.com.
Blue Heron: Choose from several options in each of three courses; $160 for two people, $300 for four people and $80 for each additional person. Order by calling 505-692-0324 or emailing moonhouse@ojospa.com. See the menu at ojosantafe.ojospa.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Thanksgiving2020.pdf.
Chocolate Maven: Pies, pastries, cakes and more ($14-$28) available for order online at least 24 hours before for cakes and 24 to 48 hours for baked goods. Order at chocolatemaven.com/online-store/THANKSGIVING-FAVORITES-c21728453.
Clafoutis: Pumpkin flan, pies, tarts, custard, breads and more ($19.50-$30). Order by calling 505-988-1809 and see the menu at clafoutis.biz.
The Compound: Build your own dinner with a customizable a la carte menu, or spring for the “Carve Your Own Turkey” meal for six, including a 15-pound roasted turkey, sides, salads, bread and rolls, and pie, which starts at $595 with add-ons available. Carve Your Own orders must be received by 2 p.m. Monday, and no to-go orders will be accepted after Tuesday. Order at compoundrestaurant.com.
El Nido: Four-course dinner with several options for $85 per person; or order the “Thanksgiving at Home” option for $250, including a smoked turkey, that feeds six to eight people. Order by calling 505-954-1272 and pick up on Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at elnidosantafe.com/thanksgiving.
Flying Tortilla: Roasted turkey or ham with sides and pecan or pumpkin pie for $12.99 per person, available hot or cold. Order by Monday by calling 505-424-1680. See the menu at facebook.com/FlyingTortillaSantaFe.
Geronimo: Select from among several options in this three-course menu for $100. Call 505-982-1500 and view the menu at geronimorestaurant.com.
Henry & the Fish: Pies, coffee cake, layer cake, blondies and more ($30-$50). Order for pickup and delivery any day up to 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day by visiting henryandthefish.com.
Izanami: Appetizers, choice of entree, four sides and dessert for $59 per person, available for takeout or delivery. Order by emailing izanamievents@tenthousandwaves.com by noon Monday and pick up from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday or noon to 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at tenthousandwaves.com/food/upcoming-events.
Jambo Cafe: Jamaican rum pecan pie, coconut cream pie and key lime pie with chocolate almond crust for $40 each. Order by calling 505-473-1269 and pick up by 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Joseph’s Culinary Pub: Choose from a select menu of starters, entrees and desserts with reheating instructions; $55 per person. Order by Monday by calling 505-982-1272 or emailing manager@josephsofsantafe.com and pick up between noon and 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. See the menu at josephsofsantafe.com.
La Casa Sena: Herb-roasted turkey with all the trimmings, baguettes and pie for eight to 10 people costs $220. Order by Sunday by calling 505-988-9232 and pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at lacasasena.com/wp-content/uploads/Thanksgiving-2020-Menu.pdf.
Osteria D’Assisi: A range of options in a three-course menu available for $68 per person or a la carte, available for takeout or delivery. Order by 4 p.m. Tuesday by calling 505-986-5858 and pick up from 1 to 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at osteriadassisi.com.
Rio Chama: Four-course menu with an array of options for $75 per person. Order by Sunday by calling 505-955-0765 and pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at riochamasantafe.com/thanksgiving.
Sage Bakehouse: Tarts, pies, coffee cake and more ($21-$28), as well as bread. Order for pickup Wednesday at sagebakehouse-online.square.site.
Santa Fe BBQ: Get a 12-pound smoked turkey for $70; order by Sunday at 505-603-9051 and pick up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving at 502 Old Santa Fe Trail.
Uncle DT’s: All-natural whole turkeys for $129.95, bone-in and skin-on turkey breasts for $49.95; and whole bourbon pecan pies for $59.99. Order at uncledt.com/take-out.
Sassella: A customizable menu allows you to select options from among turkey, an appetizer board, sides and dessert; items are priced a la carte. Order at sassellasantafe.com/product/thanksgiving-to-go.
SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge: For a first taste of the fare at the soon-to-open Bishop’s Lodge, this special menu will feature Bishop’s tortilla soup, quail ensalata, wild turkey, braised green beans, scalloped sweet potatoes, cranberry chutney, savory gravy and black-bottom pecan pie for $65 per person. Order by Monday by calling 505-273-1027.
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen: Organic free-range cider and sage-glazed turkey with all the trimmings and pumpkin pie for dessert; $50 per person. Order by Saturday by calling 505-795-7383 and pick up Nov. 25 or Thanksgiving Day. See menu at sweetwatersf.com/here-now-news.
Terra Cotta Wine Bistro: Starter, entree, sides and dessert for $65 per person and $30 for children 12 and under. Order by Monday by calling 505-989-1166 and pick up between noon and 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. See the menu at terracottawinebistro.com/events.
Vinaigrette: A variety of cheesecakes, pies and cakes for $35-$75 and Parker House rolls for $16 per dozen or so. Pick up at Modern General or Vinaigrette between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 25. Order at moderngeneralfeedandseed.square.site/holiday-bake-sale.
