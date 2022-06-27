I recently went to the farmers market without a list of foods to look for. Instead, my plan consisted of heading out early in the morning to see what some of my favorite local farms were growing and to let the bounty of early summer take the lead.
It might seem that cooking like this is limiting when I could go to the grocery store and choose from hundreds of foods, but over the years, I have found joy and a deep appreciation for the ease that comes with fewer choices and the natural cycling of the seasons.
Coming from the Midwest, our year-round farmers market in Santa Fe is a gift that will never get old. As soon as I saw baskets full of crisp mixed greens from Green Tractor Farm, I knew I wanted to make a salad to commemorate our gentle, rainy start to summer.
After a while of meandering around, I noticed Ground Stone Farm had fresh oregano and my favorite salad topper abundant this time of year, bunches of hakurei turnips. Also known as salad turnips, hakurei turnips are a Japanese variety — crisp, delicate, sweet and approaching perfection when thinly sliced and tossed with greens and a lemony vinaigrette.
Then I stopped by the Camino de Paz Montessori middle school’s booth and picked up a jar of marinated feta. I had some watermelon in the fridge and a juicy lemon. I also picked up some carrots with fluffy green tops.
I have to admit, the salad recipe that follows formed pretty much on its own, where the only real credit I can claim is to provide the salad bowl and call my family to the table to give it a taste.
Early Summer Salad
Makes: 4 servings; total time: 15 minutes
2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, sliced through
2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, sliced through
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
5 cups packed mixed greens
2 cups diced watermelon
1 carrot and top greens, thinly sliced
2 hakurei turnips and greens, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper, to taste
½ cup feta
Preparation: In a large salad bowl, swirl together the oregano, mint lemon juice and extra-virgin olive oil. Add the mixed greens, watermelon, carrot, carrot top greens, turnips, salt and pepper. Gently toss. Top with feta and serve immediately.