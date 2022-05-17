Editor’s note: High altitude makes cookies spread, cakes fall and few baked goods turn out as they do at sea level. This monthly column presents tested recipes and tips that make baking at high elevations successful.
Have you tried making your favorite sea-level cake recipe in New Mexico’s high country? If it worked, you’re lucky. The cake most of us end up with has a sunken center and/or dry edges and a dense, gummy middle. The good news? You aren’t to blame — reduced air pressure caused the problems. Air pressure decreases by about 0.22 pound per square inch for every 1,000 feet of elevation gain, so if your oven is at 7,000 feet, there’s a lot less weight pressing down on the top of the batter while a cake is baking. So, it rises too high and too fast, then hasn’t enough structure to maintain that height and caves in. That’s also a lot less weight pressing the warm air of the oven into the sides of the pan, making it difficult for a cake’s center to fully bake without the edges overbaking.
What can we do about it? Unfortunately, there’s no magic formula; experimentation is always required. But, in general, increase a cake’s structure and prevent it from falling by adding 1-2 additional tablespoons per cup of flour called for in the recipe, and reduce the amount of leavening (baking powder and baking soda) by about ¼ to ½ of what’s suggested. To improve the cake’s texture and assure it’s uniformly baked, select a recipe that can be baked in a pan with a metal tube in the center, like a Bundt pan. The tube heats up and bakes the middle of the batter. It makes a big difference. Bundt pans come in a variety of sizes and capacities. My favorite for use at high elevations is a six-cup Bundt, but all work successfully.
One-Bowl Chocolate Bundt Cake
Makes: 6-8 servings;
total time: 70 minutes
Adjusted for altitudes from 7,000-9,500 feet; make in a nonstick 6-cup Bundt pan; double the recipe for a 10-12 cup Bundt pan.
This beauty is at its best one to two days after baking, so make it ahead of serving if you can. To increase its richness and chocolate taste, top it with a chocolate glaze, a crown of piped whipped cream and raspberries. For a lighter version, serve it with raspberry sauce and a scatter of fresh berries. Or, add a shower of confectioners’ sugar, a scoop of coffee or vanilla ice cream, and chocolate or caramel sauce.
¾ cup superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened natural cocoa powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 large egg
½ cup plus 2 teaspoons strong brewed coffee, room temperature
½ cup buttermilk
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla paste or extract
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 325 degrees, with a rack in the center position. Generously grease your pan (even though it’s nonstick) with a baking spray that contains flour. Don’t grease with butter, or the cake may stick.
Make the batter: Add all the dry ingredients (sugar through salt) to a mixing bowl and, at your mixer’s lowest speed, stir until completely combined. Add the egg, coffee, buttermilk, oil and vanilla, and beat at medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Give it a few stirs with a silicone spatula, going all the way to the bottom of the bowl, to make sure it’s smooth and fully blended. If needed, beat another 30 seconds.
Bake the cake: Pour the batter into the prepared pan, filling it two-thirds of the way to the top, and tap it on a counter several times to remove any air bubbles. Place the pan directly on the oven rack and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and the cake starts to pull away from the pan sides, 35-40 minutes. Like many Bundt cakes, this one may rise higher in the middle as it bakes, creating a ridge; no worries, it won’t be visible when the cake is inverted.
Cool the cake pan on a rack for 10-12 minutes, take it off the rack and grease the rack with baking spray (so the cake won’t stick to it), invert the pan onto the greased rack, let the cake slip out and cool it completely. At this point, the cake can be covered airtight and stored in the fridge for two days or frozen for a month. Serve at room temperature.
This recipe is a variation of one published by Taste of Home.
Lemon-Berry Bundtlette Cakes
Makes: 5 individual cakes;
total time: 65 minutes
Adjusted for altitudes from 7,000-9,500 feet; make in a shiny metal nonstick Bundtlette pan with 1-cup capacity openings
With a pleasing lemon flavor, a moist, slightly dense crumb and a topping of sweetened fresh berries, these baby cakes are a delightful warm-weather dessert. Why use superfine sugar? It dissolves more quickly and thoroughly, yielding a more tender and moist cake.
For the cakes:
1¼ cups plus 2 tablespoons bleached all-purpose flour, spoon and level
¾ cup superfine granulated sugar, preferably Baker’s
¼ teaspoon plus 1/8 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
1/3 cup whole milk or light cream, room temperature
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
2 tablespoons canola oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 large eggs, room temperature
For the berry topping:
1½ cups berries of your choice
2-3 teaspoons superfine sugar
Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center position (325 degrees if your pan is dark metal). Generously grease your Bundtlette pan with a baking spray that contains flour.
Make the batter: Add the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and lemon zest to a mixing bowl and, using an electric mixer at its lowest speed or a whisk, combine them well. Add the milk (or cream), melted butter, canola oil, lemon juice and eggs and, on low speed, beat until a batter forms. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed. Increase mixer speed to medium and beat for 4 minutes.
Bake the cakes: Pour the batter into the prepared pan, filling each opening no more than two-thirds of the way to the top. Bake until the tops of the cakes spring back, the sides start to pull away from the pan and a toothpick inserted near the center of one of the cakes comes out clean, about 16-22 minutes (baking time may be longer if you’re baking at 325 degrees).
Cool the cakes: Remove the pan to a cooling rack. If the tops (which will become the cakes’ bottoms when inverted) aren’t flat, gently press them down while they’re warm. Cool 20 minutes, then invert the pan, tap it gently on the rack until the cakes fall out and let them cool completely. The cakes can be wrapped airtight and frozen at this point. Defrost before continuing with the recipe.
Add the berries: Up to 3 hours and at least 15 minutes before serving, combine the berries and two teaspoons sugar in a small bowl and toss to combine. Give them a taste and add more sugar if desired. Either refrigerate the mixture (if made early) or let it stand, so the sugar dissolves and the berries produce some juice. Just before serving, pile some on top of each cake and strew the rest around the plated cakes.