A few weeks back, I drove 45 minutes north from downtown Santa Fe to have lunch all by myself.

As it turns out, the solo trip was entirely appropriate. Because a meal at NOSA Restaurant is, in a word, singular.

From the gorgeous, secluded grounds in the Ojo Caliente River Valley to the immaculately designed dining spaces to the prix fixe meals crafted from scratch each week, every detail feels both intentional and ephemeral — like a daydream that’s different every time you revisit it.

