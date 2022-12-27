When you think about the best things you ate or drank this year, what comes to mind? Something mind-blowingly delicious you’d never tried before? Or that filling, satisfying dish you return to again and again? Or was it part of a bigger package: the place, the company, the reason for the meal?
People often ask me about the “best” things I’ve eaten around town. But I’ve had amazing dishes this year served on a white tablecloth and scooped off styrofoam behind a food truck, eaten in a crowd and all by myself, when I’d had a dinner reservation for months and when I had a desperate need for great food, fast.
This is a list of some of the most memorable things I ate and drank this year. As you think back on your own favorites from 2022, I hope it’s a reminder there’s no right way to be a “foodie,” no bucket list that will make you an expert. Like what you like, try something new when you can, respect and support your neighbors who do the hard work of growing, preparing and serving so that we can discover a new culinary adventure — or embrace an old favorite — at every turn.
Make memories. And make plans. We have a lot of meals ahead of us in the new year.
Something extraordinary
I’ll start with the bites that simply delighted me this year, the ones so unexpectedly delicious that I find myself daydreaming about a return visit.
Regular readers of this column might remember my summertime Great Airport Road Food Truck Quest, when I tried food from 17 trucks along Airport Road’s bustling corridor, sampling some of the best tacos and tortas Santa Fe has to offer. And while I found lots of new favorites on my weekslong journey, nothing enchanted me more than the beautifully plated trio of street tacos I ate at Master Food Truck (near the Santa Fe Country Club), the little truck fronted by a large, bright red apple. Tacos were served on two small corn tortillas that are handmade in Albuquerque and were artfully plated, topped with thin slices of radish and triangles of cucumber, the meat visible through sprinkles of cilantro and grilled and raw onion.
A second food truck revelation: the Bougie breakfast biscuit and sweet potato fries at The Brunch Box Blue (the bright blue food truck on the back side of La Tienda in Eldorado). The buttermilk biscuit formed a base for a gloriously messy and flavorful assemblage of poached egg, prosciutto, wilted spinach and tomato, and the tiny, perfectly round sweet potato tots paired perfectly with a tangy peach ketchup.
I had another totally unexpected flavor bomb at the newly opened El Barrio coffee shop in the El Centro building downtown on Water Street. I ordered the Barcelona panini on the owner’s recommendation, and it was a tuna melt extraordinaire: flavorful housemade tuna salad, pickled jalapeño and provolone, made to order.
Speaking of the unexpected, folks in the know anxiously await the seasonal arrival of La Lecheria’s corn ice cream. This year was no different: I rushed to the shop’s new Railyard location to get my hands on a cup. Fresh, locally sourced corn is already milky and sweet, a natural base for a sugary dairy treat. It’s tradition for me, but one that never fails to feel revelatory.
There’s a whole other revelation to be had at the new NOSA Restaurant in Ojo Caliente, where the prix fixe menu changes weekly. What to highlight from my thoughtful five-course meal there? Perhaps the entrée, a study in careful composition: a slice of perfectly cooked roasted duck breast served alongside a small heart of braised endive and petite carrots, plated so that each component drew the eye.
Closer to home, I had my first — and second — and third — visit to Mille on Alameda Street this year. I took home perfectly crafted croissants and festive macarons, I lingered over wintertime duck confit, but it’s the croque madame that calls me back. Bread, egg, cheese, ham, bechamel sauce — it’s absolute magic.
Pure comfort
Then there are the meals you turn to — for the first or hundredth time — because you crave satisfaction. I’ve had more than my share this year, but these stand out:
Bacon breakfast burrito with green. Handheld or smothered, it’s my go-to combination. Standout specimens this year came from The Pantry, Tia Sophia’s and Sagche’s Coffee House.
Birria tacos. This year I fell in love with these cheesy, dippable tacos served at the Tacos Miendo food truck on Airport, but I ordered them most often from Fusion Tacos’ downtown location near the Capitol. My 8-year-old requested them every Taco Tuesday, like clockwork. (We may have said yes more than we said no.)
The Cubanito at Alcalde Cruzin Cuisine was my favorite of a strong sandwich lineup at this food truck also in the parking lot on Old Santa Fe Trail near Paseo de Peralta. Grab a spot at a picnic table and bliss out with this massive assemblage of pulled pork, Swiss, ham, pickles and mayo on soft, griddled bread.
The truffle mac and cheese at MacSantaFe Gourmet Mac & Cheese downtown. When I wrote about this place a few months ago, I mentioned we’d be back for the lobster mac. We did — and it didn’t disappoint, either.
Chicken dinner. It’s my favorite complete and affordable family meal. This year’s winner is the one served out of the Pollo Asado food truck on Cerrillos Road, but we had great takeout feasts from El Rey del Pollo on Airport and Bumblebee’s, too.
The company I kept
You’ve never seen a kid’s eyes light up the way my kiddos’ did as they bit into their first bite of fresh-made, piping hot churro from the Churro Bar or eyed a chocolate-dipped paleta in a paper boat swimming with cherries and pieces of mango from The Paleta Bar. The after-school treats were good; calling to mind those giant smiles is even better.
To celebrate our 20-year wedding anniversary, my husband and I splurged on dinner at Sazón, where we finally tried the legendary Sopa de Amor. The surprising complexity of the flavors — cream and pepper and cocoa and crab, and the lovely hint of sharpness from the amaretto foam — revealed itself spoonful by spoonful. Come to think of it, there may be a metaphor for love in there somewhere.
At CrashMurderBusiness coffee shop one morning, I relished my Murmuration of Starlings, an herbal, just-sweet-enough concoction made with single-origin espresso, milk, rosemary and thyme, vanilla and burnt honey bitters. But it was the Glory of Unicorns, a coffee-free maple vanilla steamer with a charming smattering of blue, gold and purple edible glitter on top, served in a little mug for my preschool daughter, that’s etched in my mind as a 2022 standout. Our little coffee date in the shop’s beautiful space was sweeter than both our drinks combined.
And just a couple weeks ago, I took my 8-year-old son to his first live show since COVID-19 hit: two seats at The Nutcracker at the Lensic. We had a pre-theater meal across the street at the Burger Stand in Burro Alley. The diner burger was a perfect smaller, lunchtime portion, and my kiddo felt like a big kid sitting at the long, high table.
After the show, we stopped at Susan’s Christmas Shop and bought ornaments for each member of our family. I asked my son to choose a Nutcracker-themed one for me so I would always remember our special afternoon out together.
It’s a sweet little felt mouse in a soldier’s uniform, tucked in a place of honor on the tree. But long after the holiday decorations are packed away, it’ll only take an instant to call those moments, and that meal, to mind. Forget “the best” — there’s nothing in the world better than that.