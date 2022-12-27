When you think about the best things you ate or drank this year, what comes to mind? Something mind-blowingly delicious you’d never tried before? Or that filling, satisfying dish you return to again and again? Or was it part of a bigger package: the place, the company, the reason for the meal?

People often ask me about the “best” things I’ve eaten around town. But I’ve had amazing dishes this year served on a white tablecloth and scooped off styrofoam behind a food truck, eaten in a crowd and all by myself, when I’d had a dinner reservation for months and when I had a desperate need for great food, fast.

This is a list of some of the most memorable things I ate and drank this year. As you think back on your own favorites from 2022, I hope it’s a reminder there’s no right way to be a “foodie,” no bucket list that will make you an expert. Like what you like, try something new when you can, respect and support your neighbors who do the hard work of growing, preparing and serving so that we can discover a new culinary adventure — or embrace an old favorite — at every turn.

Kristen Cox Roby

