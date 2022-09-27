As the mornings get cooler and I try to squeeze in preserving projects as much as I can, I realize there is one method that is worth talking about — freezing. While it isn’t particularly exciting as a recipe headline, it’s extremely useful.
Almost any fruit can be frozen raw if processed (or cut) into uniform pieces. The key is to freeze pieces on a tray in a single layer so each piece freezes individually, then transferring it to a freezer-safe container or bag. This keeps a bag of frozen blackberries from freezing in a solid block of frozen raspberry ice.
Freezing is also a wonderful method for preserving vegetables that have a lower water content like corn, summer squash, broccoli, peas, carrots, cauliflower and a variety of greens like spinach, chard or kale.
Most vegetables will benefit from a quick blanching before freezing (cooking for a short period of time in a pot of boiling, salted water), which helps preserve their color, texture, flavor and nutritional qualities. After blanching, you can quickly cool them down in a bath of icy water, dry them with a clean dish towel, then freeze them in a single layer on a sheet tray before transferring them to a freezer-safe container or bag.
While herbs tend to be more sensitive to freezer temperatures, making them susceptible to freezer burn, a great way to preserve them (if not making herb butter) is to place clean, fresh herbs in an ice cube tray and pour olive oil over the top. Once they are frozen, pop them out and transfer them to a container to store in the freezer.
Now, back to the no more important but a little more exciting recipes, which also make beautiful gifts for the seasons ahead.
Basil Sea Salt
Makes: Around 1½ cups; total time: 3 days
Flavoring salt with herbs is a wonderful way to put herbs to good use before the season is over. The salt draws out the moisture of fresh herbs within 3-4 days, at which time your herb salt should be dry enough to transfer into jars. You can add citrus peel, chile flakes or any number of dried herbs as well to make all kinds of tasty blends. Because salt reacts with metals, I like to store salts in jars with a glass lid, or if using a Mason jar, place a piece of parchment paper between the salt and the lid. This combination of basil and sea salt is wonderful sprinkled on bread and butter; cheese, like fresh mozzarella or goat cheese; and veggies, steak or chicken and pasta.
1 cup coarse sea salt
2 cups basil leaves, sliced
Preparation: Place the salt and basil into a blender or food processor. Add all of the ingredients into a food processor. Blend until the basil is finely chopped and incorporated into the salt. It should turn a beautiful green. Pour the herb salt onto a large sheet tray lined with parchment paper and let it dry at room temperature for 3-4 days, or until the mixture is completely dry. You can also dry the herb salt quicker in a food dehydrator if you have one. And if you find yourself without a blender or food processor, you can always make this by hand using a large cutting board and a bit of elbow grease, finely chopping the herbs with the salt until it is thoroughly combined.
Sage-Infused Vinegar
Makes: Around 2 cups; total time: 2 weeks
Herb-infused vinegars capture the flavors of fresh herbs for use throughout the year. They are wonderful bases for vinaigrettes and marinades, and just a splash goes a long way in barbecue sauces, soups, stews, aiolis, etc. You can also whisk in raw honey to make an oxymel, which results in a vinegar elixir that can be used to make delicious cocktails, mocktails, vinaigrettes and marinades.
1½ cups fresh sage leaves, sliced
2 cups raw apple cider vinegar
1 glass quart jar, washed in hot soapy water
Parchment paper
Rubber band
Preparation: Place sliced sage and vinegar in the glass jar, making sure the sage is completely submerged in the vinegar. Cover with a parchment paper lid and secure it in place with a rubber band. Place in a cool and dark area of your kitchen and let it sit for around two weeks. Remove the lid and strain through a fine mesh strainer. Pour the strained vinegar into a clean glass bottle, label the bottle with the name and date, and store in the fridge for up to a year.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.