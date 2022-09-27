As the mornings get cooler and I try to squeeze in preserving projects as much as I can, I realize there is one method that is worth talking about — freezing. While it isn’t particularly exciting as a recipe headline, it’s extremely useful.

Almost any fruit can be frozen raw if processed (or cut) into uniform pieces. The key is to freeze pieces on a tray in a single layer so each piece freezes individually, then transferring it to a freezer-safe container or bag. This keeps a bag of frozen blackberries from freezing in a solid block of frozen raspberry ice.

Freezing is also a wonderful method for preserving vegetables that have a lower water content like corn, summer squash, broccoli, peas, carrots, cauliflower and a variety of greens like spinach, chard or kale.

Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.

