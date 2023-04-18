I love to keep a vinaigrette in the fridge for the week. It makes a lunchtime salad easy, and it’s easy to grab for dipping raw vegetables in for a snack. Sometimes I find myself drizzling some inside a sandwich or in a chicken, tuna, pasta or grain salad, or on top of all types of grilled vegetables. The bottom line? A simple vinaigrette is more versatile and useful than it might appear.
I know I’ve talked about it before, but this is a nook-and-cranny kind of dressing. I have to admit they are my favorite kind. Sure, they can be tossed with all kinds of greens, but this kind of dressing functions at its best when it’s spooned on top, creating an uneven coating.
Why in the world would anyone want an uneven coating of dressing, you might be asking? It all comes down to the element of delight and surprise. Imagine you are eating a salad, and with the first bite, you taste some greens, some golden beets, a bit of goat cheese, and in general, everything is lightly dressed in a bright, lemony vinaigrette. That salad sounds pretty good. Now, imagine you are eating another salad, and with the first bite, you taste some greens, some golden beets, a bit of goat cheese and then bam — a burst of lemon, olive oil, honey, shallot and some savory element you can’t describe (here it’s the garlic that’s mellowed in the olive oil and acid) has found a spot to hide inside a fold of greens. This is the delightful experience of a nook-and-cranny dressing. It’s the finely chopped shallot and garlic that give the dressing the ability to concentrate flavors and hide. I sometimes use other ingredients to function in this way, like crushed grapes or diced apples.
This is the dressing I make most often and never measure the ingredients. The lemon juice is interchangeable with many vinegars, such as red wine vinegar, white wine vinegar, Champagne vinegar or rice wine vinegar. You’ll probably notice that the olive oil hardens in the fridge. Just remove the jar about 15 minutes before using or run the sealed jar under hot water for a minute.
I want to encourage you to try this by either following the recipe or not. I have complete faith that your eyes and your mouth will guide you.
Everyday Vinaigrette
Makes: Around 1 cup of dressing;
total time: 15 minutes
1-2 shallots, depending on size, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1/4 cup freshly squeeze lemon juice
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Preparation: Whisk all ingredients together and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef, writer and co-founder of Stokli, an online general store. Email her at marianne@stokli.com.