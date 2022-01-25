My husband grew up in Minnesota. The land of 10,000 lakes, or so the license plates say. There are actually more like 14,444 lakes. That’s a lot of water, not counting the streams, ponds and wetlands connecting it all together. I guess it comes as no surprise why fishing was such an important part of his upbringing, and why any time fish is at the center of our table, it feels special. Fishing was a way to disconnect from the world, to enjoy the quiet solitude of nature, to connect with a loved one, to share a freshly caught nourishing meal with your friends and family. There’s something about cooked fish that feels like it’s meant for sharing, whether it’s a whole roasted fish, fish tacos or a fish curry like this one.
I have always had a deep admiration for the flavors in curry. Over the years, I have had the chance to see firsthand how many chefs approach this Southeast Asian staple. From special hot sauces, fish sauces, to grinding the paste with a mortar and pestle, to making caramel in the bottom of the pan before deglazing with juice; the varieties of curries are as diverse as they are vibrant.
During the winter months, I tend to gravitate toward rich yellow curries with potato and peas, but this bright red curry made with New Mexico chile pods finds a way to be both light and warming at the same time. If you want to kick up the heat, you could add jalapeño, serrano, Thai chiles or even a spicy red chile powder to the curry paste. Serve with naan, steamed rice, noodles, quinoa, cucumber or a fresh cabbage salad.
Fish Curry
Makes: 4 Servings; total time: 30 minutes
For the red curry paste:
3 dried New Mexico chiles, seeded, stemmed and broken into pieces
1 lime, zested and juiced
1 orange, juiced
3-inch piece of ginger, peeled
2-inch piece of fresh turmeric, peeled or 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
1 large shallot, peeled and quartered
2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 tablespoon fish sauce
To finish the curry:
1 can (13.5 ounces) unsweetened coconut milk
1½ pounds halibut or other white fish, skinned, deboned and cut into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup minced cilantro leaves, for garnish
¼ cup minced chives, for garnish
Preparation: Place all ingredients for the red curry paste in a blender and blend until smooth. Transfer this mixture to a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add coconut milk and bring mixture to a boil, lower heat and let the curry simmer for 10 minutes. Add fish and simmer for around 5 minutes. You’ll know the fish is done cooking when it has lost its translucence and easily flakes with a fork. Spoon into bowls and garnish with cilantro and chives.
Marianne Sundquist is a chef and writer who in 2020 co-founded Stokli, an online general store. Find her on Instagram @chefmariannesundquist, and email her at marianne@stokli.com.
